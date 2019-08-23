Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rodney Wayne McDonald to Ronald Wayne and Cynthia Lee McDonald Rev Trust.
John Edward Luce and Patricia Rae Luce Rev Trust to Gerald Goad.
Berry Torix to George L. Hummingbird.
Felonies
Jamie Dewayne Adams - burglary - second degree, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Kyle Daniels - leaving the scene of accident involving damage and driving under suspension.
Civils
Bank of America v. Sandra K. Pallie - breach of contract.
Divorces
Joshua Walter Bowman v. Lindsey Rae Bowman.
Marriages
Jason Scott Coffelt, 26, Tahlequah, and Briana Paige Cole, 25, Tahlequah.
Traffic Reports
Madison Paige Gipson - failure to stop at stop sign.
Micah Audie Metcalf - taxes due state.
Kianna Raine Gomez - passing in a no passing zone.
Judy Diane Rhodes - speed not reasonable or proper, affixing improper license plate to vehicle and no security verification.
Kody Lynn Yandell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Terry Ann Thomas - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Teresa Jo Robbins - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Hannah Kaellen Stonebarger - no driver's license.
Cairl Glenn Hayes - no seat belt.
Jeffery Alvin Fox - driving under suspension and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Taylor Nicole Gassaway - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Charli Breanna Barnoskie - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Brandon Dean Blossom - driving under suspension and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Andy Earl Snow - no security verification.
Shasa Nicole Broadrick - no seat belt.
Lowell Clayton Clark - failure to secure load and no security verification.
Branden Miguel Searcy - speed not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.
Mitra Delshed - failure to yield from county road.
Justi Jame Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lucy Lynn Barnett - no seat belt.
Joel Mendez-Garcia - driving under revocation.
Cabriel A. Garcia - failure to wear personal floatation device on a personal watercraft.
Dustin Shane Scott - operate vessel above idle in no wake zone.
Joshua David Hildabrand - failure to have a wearable personal floatation device.
John Joseph Farmer - failure to have a wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.
Aaron Dee Nicholson - failure to stop at red light.
Amy Lynn Nunez - no seat belt.
Brooke Leigh Blair Corbell - no security verification.
Edward Blake Johnson - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
James Terence Johnson - no seat belt.
Mason Ty Yandell - no seat belt.
Ashley Brooke Dixon - no security verification.
Kenley Jay Nipper - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Paul Jeremiah Grice - no security verification.
Kelsey Danielle Plummer - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Merlin C. Stone - no security verification.
Brigham Dale Walker - no seat belt and no security verification.
Christopher Ryan De Chane - operating a motor vehicle without a current license plate and no security verification.
Noah Charles Taylor - driving under suspension.
Robert William Ollar - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jimmie L. Henley - no seat belt.
Tate Christopher Medlin - no seat belt.
Guadalupe Del Colina-Trejo - no driver's license and no security verification.
Christophr Robin Hermann - no seat belt.
Constance Tyer Swepston - driving under suspension, no security verification and taxes due state.
Lyle Ray Waller - speeding 15 mph over.
Hayden Alexander Fitzgerald - speeding 15 mph over.
Veronica Teehee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Warren Jason Hyslope - failure to keep in proper lane.
Eric Leon Drum - no security verification.
Cheyenne Spirit Drum - no seat belt.
Jeremy Courtland Coons - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Samuel Havey Davis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dale Ross Nolte - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marilyn Ann Toler - no seat belt.
Joshua Heath Ferguson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Edward Ray Townsend Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over, expired registration and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
David Carl Kinney - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zachery Shane Gann - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no seat belt.
Taylor Brooke Stickelmeyer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Lea Tomasik - no seat belt.
Gage Wesley McBee - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Lee Rlston Waters - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Sarckis Lembrino-Hernandez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no driver's license.
Hannah Mae Jimenez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chad Edward Cape - speeding 15 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Lisa Marlene Cooley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Andrew James Scroggins - no security verification and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lacreecia L. Scroggins - no seat belt.
Brianna Nacole Miner - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Blake Wilcox Berry - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
Aug. 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:04 p.m., alarm, 1400 E. Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., MVA, Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 10:29 p.m., odor investigation, S. Nalley Road and S. 530 Road.
Death Notices
HENSON-LONG, Shirley Ann (Foster), 77, Broken Arrow, teachers aid. Died Aug. 18 in Broken Arrow. Services, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Aug. 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WALLACE, Sallie Jo, 83, Holdenville. Died July 30 in Fort Worth Texas. Celebration of life, Aug, 19, 10:30 a.m. at Dallas Indian UMC.
Commented
