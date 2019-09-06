Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy Max Clairday to Jacob Wayne Clairday.
Jeff Walker to Jeffery W. and Diane Marie Walker Revocable Trust.
US National Association to Margie Waldrop.
Misdemeanors
Jason Elias Foreman - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Taylor James Martin - assault and battery.
Michael Alan Reese - obstructing an officer.
Jimmy Carl Jones - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
William Joseph Conrad - resisting an officer.
Frank Charles Limpy - public intoxication.
Civils
Saint Francis Heath System v. Doris Wilson and William Wilson - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Ryan Johnson - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Western Finance v. Deborah Rooney - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Macey Dawn Matthews - petition for judgment.
W.D. Construction, LLC v. Jerry Hill - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jessica Calcote v. David Hall.
Marriages
Dusty Ray Coles, 35, Hulbert, and Amna Ahmad Aliya, 28, Hulbert.
Leland Boyne Carriger Jr, 33, Tahlequah, and Melissa Crystal Moore, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Christopher Phillips and Regina Phillips - tax warrant.
Traffic Report
David A. Paasch - operate motor vehicle without a valid OK operator’s license.
Kathy Jo Allen - no seat belt.
Dewayne Ray Allen - no seat belt and no driver’s license.
Kerry Leann Hoggatt - no security verification.
Carrie Beth Curtis - no seat belt.
Ronald Jess Sanders - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Rylie Nicole Roach - no security verification.
Kelly Dawn Pritchett - no security verification.
Marshall Scott McKinney - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Joshua Michael Garde - no security verification.
Max Dylan Easter - no seat belt.
William Bryce Sanders - no seat belt.
Jerrael Dwight Wilson - defective exhaust system on vehicle.
Kevin D. Washington Jr. - no seat belt and driving left of center in marked zone.
Alexander Harold Rogers - taxes due state.
Aleya Marie Baker - no security verification.
Kenneth Clyde Duchesne II - driving under revocation and no security verification.
Kelley Wrenn Tatum - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Laura Nichole Doss - speeding 15 mph over.
Michelle Lee Cardenas - speeding 15 mph over.
Rickey Steven Dover - speeding 15 mph over.
Mark Allen Reid - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Cole L. Stewart - failure to have person under 13 wear personal floatation device.
Felix Lara-Pena - failure to stop for school bus loading or unloading and no driver’s license.
James Michael Yount - driving under suspension.
Eric Von Brinkman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ciera Jordan Schoonover - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lori Lynn Nash - no seat belt.
Jessica Marie Robbins - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jaden McKenzee Clark - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Haley Hope Stiles - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Skylar James Doublehead - driving under suspension.
David Wayne Hardison - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexandria Brianne Tharp - operating a motor vehicle without a current license plate.
Zainbrahim Ahmad Aliya - no seat belt.
Elijah Cobb Trammel - no seat belt.
Rickey Dean Cooper - no seat belt.
Jacob Austin Troy Lee Green - no security verification.
Kendall Ray Scott Jr - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brent Anthony Brooks - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Cameron Dewayne Veales - failure to stop for school bus loading or unloading.
Rosa Marie Escobar - failure to require passenger under 13 to wear personal floatation device.
Benedict Hosea Howell - speeding 16-20 mph over and left of center on a curve.
Rachel Katherine Singleton - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Kenneth Ray Clemens - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Ashley Kaylynn Carnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rodolfo Saul Zapata - no driver’s license.
Brandon Lee Snell-Washington - operating a motorcycle without eye protection.
Kurt Anthony Lopes - no seat belt.
Ronald Jeffrey Savage - taxes due state.
Zachary Allen Henderson - no security verification.
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - violation of license registration and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Ryan Bryce Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 5
Tahlequah FD: 1:55 p.m., MVA, East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 p.m., MVC, West Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Sept. 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:05 a.m., MVA, East Willis Road.
Death Notices
CHAPMAN, Gary Dean, 81, Tahlequah, bank owner. Died Sept. 3. Services, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Tahlequah First Baptist Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
