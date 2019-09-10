Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Mark L. McKroskey to Benjamin P. Gifford.

Felonies

Michael Leon Baker - domestic assault and battery by strangulation and threaten to perform act of violence.

Misdemeanors

James Willard McIntosh - domestic abuse - assault and battery and interfering with 911 call.

Neil Cristino Estrada-Nino - leaving scene of accident involving damage.

Kody Wayne Fields - knowingly concealing stolen property.

Dakota Loyd William Rowton - uttering a forged instrument.

Elisa Susan Vann - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

John Skaggs - violation of protective orders.

Dalilah Nofire - malicious destruction of monument work of art and/or ornamental IMP.

Jimmy Lee Marr - embezzlement of state property.

Kenneth Lee Ludolph Jr - public intoxication.

Cameron Warrior - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol.

Kevin Tyler Blum - knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of weapon on school property.

Jesse James Buzzard - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Civils

Bank of America v. Cheryl Bridges - breach of contract.

Bank of America v. Michael D. Rice - breach of contract.

Troy Capital LLC v. Elaine Delores Veales - indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank v. Johnny Wofford - indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Shelly Rich - indebtedness.

Anthony Green and Charles Carpenter v. Thomas Russell McKinney Jr and Lori Ann Deeringwater - negligence.

Vechil Eller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Ozark Ridge Phase II v. Albert Wayne Duncan and Christine Clothier - entry and detainer.

Sun Loan Company v. Holly Young - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Priscilla Catron - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Zettie Faye Squyres - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Stanley E. Soap - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Quinton Ketcher - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Marcus Johnson v. Ashley Johnson.

Ashley M. Butler v. Dale Tildon Richardson-Rose.

Brenda L. Holderbee v. William Freeman Holderbee Sr.

Marriages

Cole Alexander Elliott, 28, Tahlequah, and Heather Leann Dobbins, 28, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Sept. 9

Tahlequah FD: 11:49 a.m., MVC, North Cedar and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Sept. 10

Lowrey FD: 3:51 a.m., medical assist, State Highway 82A.

Tahlequah FD: 4:42 a.m., outside fire, Willis Road.

