Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark L. McKroskey to Benjamin P. Gifford.
Felonies
Michael Leon Baker - domestic assault and battery by strangulation and threaten to perform act of violence.
Misdemeanors
James Willard McIntosh - domestic abuse - assault and battery and interfering with 911 call.
Neil Cristino Estrada-Nino - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Kody Wayne Fields - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Dakota Loyd William Rowton - uttering a forged instrument.
Elisa Susan Vann - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
John Skaggs - violation of protective orders.
Dalilah Nofire - malicious destruction of monument work of art and/or ornamental IMP.
Jimmy Lee Marr - embezzlement of state property.
Kenneth Lee Ludolph Jr - public intoxication.
Cameron Warrior - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol.
Kevin Tyler Blum - knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of weapon on school property.
Jesse James Buzzard - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Civils
Bank of America v. Cheryl Bridges - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Michael D. Rice - breach of contract.
Troy Capital LLC v. Elaine Delores Veales - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Johnny Wofford - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Shelly Rich - indebtedness.
Anthony Green and Charles Carpenter v. Thomas Russell McKinney Jr and Lori Ann Deeringwater - negligence.
Vechil Eller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Ozark Ridge Phase II v. Albert Wayne Duncan and Christine Clothier - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Holly Young - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Priscilla Catron - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Zettie Faye Squyres - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Stanley E. Soap - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Quinton Ketcher - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Marcus Johnson v. Ashley Johnson.
Ashley M. Butler v. Dale Tildon Richardson-Rose.
Brenda L. Holderbee v. William Freeman Holderbee Sr.
Marriages
Cole Alexander Elliott, 28, Tahlequah, and Heather Leann Dobbins, 28, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 9
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 a.m., MVC, North Cedar and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Sept. 10
Lowrey FD: 3:51 a.m., medical assist, State Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 4:42 a.m., outside fire, Willis Road.
