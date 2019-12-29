Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark O. Lemler to Cookson Trading Post, LLC.
Melissa Lynn Adams to Stefanie Marie Ballard.
Lawrence Leon & Judy Lee Smith Trust to Roger Dale Bolinger.
Linda Kay Edwards-McNatt to Roger Dale Bolinger.
William S. Swindler to William D. Perkins.
Civils
Atwood Rentals v. Sherrl Ann Phillips - replevin.
MidFirst Bank v. Johnny Dale Cooper, Shelley D. Cooper, MCC Administration Corp., and Cavalry SPV I, LLC - foreclosure.
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Samuel A. Lehman, Samantha Lehman, and Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.
Janet Dyer and Aniela Dyer-Smith v. Welton L. Dyer and Maria Dyer - quiet title.
Small Claims
America's Car Mart, Inc and Car Mart Tahlequah v. Jeremy Ullrich - petition for judgment.
First State Bank v. Traviontae Duane Martin - petition for judgment.
First State Bank v. Lynn Orr - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Neal Robert Zimmer, 48, Sioux Falls, and Danielle Dimeglio-Fleming, 48, Tahlequah.
Joshua Lee Street, 24, Oklahoma City, and Brittany Cheyenne Poe, 21, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 26
Tahlequah FD: 1:25 p.m., outside fire, 309 South Street.
Tahlequah FD: 1:37 p.m., MVC, South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., EMS assist, 1009 Callie Ave.
Lowrey FD: 6:30 p.m., grass fire, North 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m., EMS assist, 913 Francis Ave.
Dec. 27
Tahlequah FD: 10:44 a.m., EMS assist, 207 Beth Ave.
