Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Mark O. Lemler to Cookson Trading Post, LLC.

Melissa Lynn Adams to Stefanie Marie Ballard.

Lawrence Leon & Judy Lee Smith Trust to Roger Dale Bolinger.

Linda Kay Edwards-McNatt to Roger Dale Bolinger.

William S. Swindler to William D. Perkins.

Civils

Atwood Rentals v. Sherrl Ann Phillips - replevin.

MidFirst Bank v. Johnny Dale Cooper, Shelley D. Cooper, MCC Administration Corp., and Cavalry SPV I, LLC - foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Samuel A. Lehman, Samantha Lehman, and Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.

Janet Dyer and Aniela Dyer-Smith v. Welton L. Dyer and Maria Dyer - quiet title.

Small Claims

America's Car Mart, Inc and Car Mart Tahlequah v. Jeremy Ullrich - petition for judgment.

First State Bank v. Traviontae Duane Martin - petition for judgment.

First State Bank v. Lynn Orr - petition for judgment.

Marriages

Neal Robert Zimmer, 48, Sioux Falls, and Danielle Dimeglio-Fleming, 48, Tahlequah.

Joshua Lee Street, 24, Oklahoma City, and Brittany Cheyenne Poe, 21, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Dec. 26

Tahlequah FD: 1:25 p.m., outside fire, 309 South Street.

Tahlequah FD: 1:37 p.m., MVC, South Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., EMS assist, 1009 Callie Ave.

Lowrey FD: 6:30 p.m., grass fire, North 495 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m., EMS assist, 913 Francis Ave.

Dec. 27

Tahlequah FD: 10:44 a.m., EMS assist, 207 Beth Ave.

