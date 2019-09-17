Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Scott Brooks to Thomas Lee Simmons.
Philip M. Owen to Philip Monroe Owen.
Ashley Lynn Echols to Chester W. Jenkins.
Anna Walker to Housing Authority.
Lola Mae Kelley to Randy Dewitt Jamison.
James R. Jordan to James C. Watson.
Misdemeanors
Shaun Calvin Phillips - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Amber Lakay Hopkins - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Mary Ellen Deason - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Samantha Peters - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Michael David Harless - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Martin Sam - obstructing an officer.
Dylan Chase Abner - tying personal floatation devices together.
Jonas Alan Thornton - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Boseaphus Franklin Wing - public intoxication.
Teddy Jacob Brian Thompson - public intoxication.
John Feathers - driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to fixture and texting while operating a non-commercial motor vehicle.
Jodi Lynn Hooper - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, unsafe lane change and open container of beer.
Stephen James Lowe - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, resisting an officer, taxes due state, failure to stop at stop sign and no seat belt.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Kathy Joann Browder - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Cory Keele - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Tim Callaway - indebtedness.
21st Mortgage Corporation v. James David Dallis - replevin.
Fort Gibson State Bank v. Kirk E. Boatright - foreclosure.
US Bank National Association v. Rodney Jones and Vanessa B. Jones - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Garden Walk Apartments v. Debra Carter - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Jessica G. Rhodes - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Donna Todd and Shay Todd - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Joquetta Waters - entry and detainer.
Littleton Enterprises v. Colton Muskrat and Danisha Grimmett - entry and detainer.
Littleton Enterprises v. Janette K. Ballard - entry and detainer.
Joe Quick v. Bobbi Charles - entry and detainer.
East Gate Inn Apartments v. Brittany Lucas - entry and detainer.
East Gate Inn Apartments v. Jerry McDonald and Thunder Rolland - entry and detainer.
East Gate Inn Apartments v. Lindsey Spencer and Mathrew Janzen - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Mikayla Ann Mouse - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Christopher Howard Hand - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Sheila A. Bird - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Susan Frost v. Tymber Nichole-Alpha Killian.
Tymber Thele v. Shelby Isaac Killian.
Paternity
Carlton L. Richesin v. Heather R. Klinker.
Marriages
Josiah Emmanuel Finney, 22, Stilwell, and Macie Marie Humphrey, 18, Stilwell.
Christopher M. Thompson, 46, Tahlequah, and Beatrice Kate Scott, 43, Tahlequah.
Jerry Eugene Caudle, 74, Hulbert, and Mary Bill Buchanan, 75, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Sept. 16
Lowrey FD: 8:19 a.m., medical assist, N. 540 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., fire alarm, 1400 E. Downing St.
Sept. 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:45 a.m., fire alarm, 2361 Summerset Point.
Death Notices
WILHELM, Virgle "Dutch", 75, Tahlequah, human resources director. Died Sept. 16. Memorial services, Sept. 18, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church of Tahlequah. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
ROOKS, Eula Louise, 89, Tahlequah, head cook for Talking Leaves Job Corp. Died Sept. 15. Graveside services, Sept. 19, 10 a.m., Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation, Sept. 18, 2 p.m., to 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
