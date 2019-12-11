Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Apollo Enterprises, LLC to Gregory Aselis.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Inc to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Don Mellott.
Sandra Gail Roth to Cora Ann Lathrop.
Cy Ditzler to Michael Joseph Earl.
Tinsley Properties and Investments, Inc to Jerry J. Rivera.
Carlton G. Clark to Stephen Bozman.
Sue V. Chapman to Dustin Scott.
Bobby Slover to Ronald Woolett.
Felonies
Haden Ray Webster - identity theft.
Erik Patrick Lane - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Deanna Lee Slover-Birdtail - burglary - second degree and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Wade Allen Davidson - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jesse Lee Price - deliver, possess prescription form.
Alan Joseph Linde - attempt to obtain prescription drug by fraud.
Misdemeanors
Crystal Coral Liedtke - larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Glenn M. Eamber - failure to compel child to attend school.
Christopher Allen Bailey - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jacob Scott Parsley - public intoxication.
Tyeus Daugherty - public intoxication and driving under suspension.
Justin Tapia - public intoxication.
Faye Lynn Burris-McCarter - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Melanie Marlene Mouse - dumping trash on public/private property.
Jeremy Lee Rowe - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Civils
Dana Hazzard v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
AJ Towing v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Regional Finance v. Joseph Johnson - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Kamisha Braddy - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Login Sauceda - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Melanie McCarty - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Michael Wolfe - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Donny Ward - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Lisa Gregoire - petition for judgment.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Riley Harman and Scott Milstead - entry and detainer.
Hal Gage and Mary Gage v. Jamie Nichols - entry and detainer.
Springwater Properties v. Mandi Griffis and Tyler Griffis - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Misty Swayze v. Jimmy B. Mitchell.
Divorces
Leda Marie Bailey v. Michael Joe Bailey.
Deandra Brooke Cates v. Michael James Cates.
Marriages
Juan Manuel Barajas, 24, Tahlequah, and Patricia Medina, 19, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
WOLFE, Gordon Ray, 63, Pryor, med tech. Died Dec. 8. Funeral services Dec. 13, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PIRSCH, Robert Clarke, 58, Rose, electronics technician. Died Dec. 10. Private Family Service. Green Country Funeral Home.
