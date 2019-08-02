Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William Halpain to Paul Lindeke.
Julie Bates to Tommy Lee Bryant.
Gavin Haddox to MPC Custom Homes, LLC..
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC. to Built by Roar, LLC..
June E. Tweedy to Jimmy Hullinger.
Tony Chunestudey to Tony Chunestudey.
Toney Chunestudey to Ruth Sylvia Batson.
Felonies
Christopher Glen Jones - child abuse.
Misdemeanors
Ausencio Nathaniel Smallen - malicious injury to property.
Joaquin Daniel Lopez - public intoxication.
Archie Drywater - public intoxication.
Kevin Tyler Blum - transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, use drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Berry Torix v. Joe Morris, Lulu Morris, Luther Morris, Jess Morris, Tom Morris, John Manus, Aggie Youngbird, Ca-Tawn-Na Youngbird and Susie Hileman - quiet title.
Small Claims
Hal Gage and Mary V. Gage v. Anthony Robinson - entry and detainer.
World Finance Corp. v. Mose Shell Jr. - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Kenneth Perrier - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Brandon Barnes - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Tabitha Nicole Bailey - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Dickie R. Neugin - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Josh Bowman - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Latricia Rooster - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Elena Sierra-Leal v. Pedro Ramirez.
Kyiesha James v. Tommy Lee Thompson.
Melody J. Poe v. Chalres R. Poe.
Marriages
Matthew Carlile Baca, 33, Tahlequah, and Michelle Anne Guyett, 31, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Justin Michael Lunn - speeding 11-14 mph over and driving left of center in marked zone.
Chad Everrette Graham II - no seat belt.
Sharon Kay Hopkins - no seat belt.
Katlyn Frankie Jumper - failure to stop at red light.
Caleb Dean Gritts - no seat belt.
Latica Dawn Morrison - no seat belt and expired registration.
Erick D. Hernandez-Aguilar - improper stopping/parking.
Sarah Dawn Stafford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Wayne Hutson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Eli William Teague - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Bryon Rashad Gaines - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Julia Anne Marie Hill - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michelle Deneen Hensley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kaleb Orion Kingfisher - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Wade Allen Davidson - driving under suspension, failure to stop at red light and no security verification.
Ryan Jeremiah Mouse - driving under revocation.
Austin Garrett Wallace - no security verification.
Tyler Lee Chaffin - open container alcohol.
Samantha Whitney Vaughn - no security verification.
Bradly James Davis - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jason Allen Bailey - failure to stop at red light.
Shasa Nichole Broaddrick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sarah Angeline Bird - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rodney E. Carman - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Maribel Alexis Santana - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Walter Christie - driving under revocation, no security verification and improper tag on vehicle.
Everett Bear Farris - no motorcycle endorsement.
Jennifer Patricia Adair - no seat belt.
Donald Vernon Sellman - driving under revocation, no security verification and expired registration.
Shawn Daniel Siam - driving left of center in marked zone.
Isabella Rain Campos - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fvs-Chvtv Amos Lawhead - driving under revocation.
Johnathan Jerome Lawhead - driving under revocation.
Angela Gayle Wilson - driving under suspension.
Roy Lester Thompson - no security verification and taxes due state.
Michael John Henry McGregor - driving under suspension, no security verification, open container alcohol and no seat belt.
John Ross Hedrick - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Lance Neal Mitchell Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Jacob Wayne Blankenship - no seat belt and no security verification.
Austin Dale Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving under suspension.
Christopher Bowen - speed not reasonable and proper.
Angel Arlyne Spruell - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Michael Wayne Clark - failure to keep in proper lane.
Michael Edward Scott - no seat belt.
Robert Lance Williams - no seat belt.
Thomas Kyle Collins - no security verification.
Asia Alexas Dawn Tehee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brett Payton Brittain - no seat belt, speeding 1-10 mph over and expired registration.
Jessie Laura T. Wofford - no seat belt.
Cheyenne Nicole Hanshew - no seat belt.
Dillon Cooper Lewis - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jake Christopher Noisewater - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Chantell Dawn Tehee - no security verification.
Hecktor Sarabia - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
August 1
Tahlequah FD: 5:16 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
August 2
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 a.m., alarm, 201 Commercial Road.
