Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James P. Haynes Jr. to Chia Xiong.
Pam Vahdatipour to Vahdatipour Trust.
Hamid Vahdatipour to Vahdatipour Trust.
Gary Upton to Randy Robertson.
Civils
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Jimmie Carol Hooper - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Amanda G. Houston - indebtedness.
Cavalry Portfolio Services, LLC v. Charles Wayne Johnson - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Amy Lynn Johnson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Chester Jackson - indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Angela White - indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Maria Rose Bond - indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Johnny R. Cooper - indebtedness.
Scott Phillips v. Owen Oosahwee and Aram Barak Catron - wrongful death.
Kaylee Kay Clark v. In Re the Name Change - name change.
Small Claims
Landmark Rental Properties v. Sarah Ray - entry and detainer.
Paternity
Kristina Gay Martin v. Dylan M. French - child support.
Anita Marie Boston v. Wayne V. Bateman - child support.
Sherrie L. Sapp v. Patrick W. Sapp - child support.
Traffic Report
Dustin Robert Waddel - failure to stop at stop sign.
Michael Joe Bailey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sayon L. Ice - taxes due state and no security verification.
Alexander Matthew Rivero - driving under suspension.
Jess Dreadfulwater - failure to yield from county road.
Mitch Elray Lauren Deroin - no driver’s license.
Kaden Rae Gower - no seat belt.
Ricardo Monroy - no driver’s license.
Francisco G. Bribiesca - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Inola Gail Gaultney - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Dolores Anahi Munoz-Villedas - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Cody Wayne Mackey - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Amber Jeanne Watson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jerry Wayne Bruner - taxes due state, no seat belt, and no security verification.
Kane Evan Mackall - driving under suspension.
Andrea Large - no seat belt.
Levi Royce Teaney-Buttery - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zane Michael Curtis - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Spencer Lee West - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Hannah Nell Peterson - driving left of center in marked zone and driving under suspension.
Paige Marie Bowlin - speeding 15 mph over.
Stanley Mark Anthony Angle - driving under suspension.
Devin Wade Fatherree - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
Gilbert Matt Cloud - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Michelle Kay Graham - no seat belt.
Duane Howdy Osceola - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver’s license.
Michael Craig Wilkerson - following too closely.
Mackenzie Farrah Harrison - speed not reasonable and proper.
Cornelius Carpenter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Pong Thao - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Keilah Rayne Matthews - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Macie Leigh Sullateskee - no seat belt.
Colton Forrest Peace - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jerrad Wayne Dry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Maria Ines Salas-Gonzalez - speed not reasonable and proper and no security verification.
Brandon Elliott Hale - speed not reasonable and proper.
James Joseph English - speed not reasonable and proper.
Ethan Wayne Charles - no security verification.
Christopher Adam Doss - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cristian Miguel Hernandez - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Mriela Cervantez - speeding 31-35 mph over and no security verification.
Susan A. Anderson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jeffery Alvin Fox - driving under suspension.
Jesse B. Fairfield - driving under suspension.
Haden Rahe Smith - failure to obey traffic control device.
Fire Runs
Jan. 23
Tahlequah FD: 12:15 p.m., gas leak/gas odor, 4141 Highland Drive.
Lowrey FD: 3:52 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 8:53 p.m., gas leak, 309 N Mission Ave.
