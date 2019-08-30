Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James Williams to Bret J. Bouher.
Karen Sue Grigg to Ken Clayton.
Randy Eugene Gower to Bill Allen Bowers.
Jimmy Davis to Louie Dwayne Davis.
John Mitchell Richards to John Mitchell Richards.
Lessley R. Pulliam to Bruce Hobbs.
Marty W. Moss to Gabriel Balderas.
Civils
Kevin Dishman v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
CB Able v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
James Hodge Toyota v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jason Parrick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Egan Bowen v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Rebecca Ann Bullard - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Victoria Kaylynn Milton - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Tony James Blackbird - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Jessica Marie Robbins - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Jessica Denise Phipps - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Donald Lee Adair - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Justin Ray Bailey - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Cameron Dean Parks - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Adan Jesus Camargo Frank and Kiley B. Rock - petition for judgment.
Smoke Moblehome Park v. Kelsy Dyer - entry and detainer.
Kristen Roy v. Corey Harjo - replevin.
Protective Orders
Tyler David Hicks v. Jesse James Garnee.
Divorces
Keely Carlile v. Cody Ponder.
Jennifer Leann Truitt Garcia v. Chano Thomas Garcia.
Mona Walls v. Charles Walls.
Marriages
Tyler Matthew Haddox, 31, Bokoshe, and Kendra Paige Simkins, 42, Bokoshe.
Fire Runs
Aug. 27
Tahlequah FD: 8:28 p.m., alarm, 1315 N. Jones Ave.
Aug. 29
Tahlequah FD: 4:02 p.m., power line down, White Avenue and Kelly Street.
Aug. 30
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 a.m., fire alarm, 333 Southridge Road.
Death Notices
YOUNG, Jack Lee, 82, Hulbert, rancher and plumber. Died Aug. 28. Services, Aug. 31, 10 a.m., Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory in Wagoner.
