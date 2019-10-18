Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kittie McBrayer to KAT Investments, LLC.
Dutchmans Mobile Home Park, LLC to Danny Dale Givens.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Katrina E. Johnston - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Marc Allen Peterson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Kae Linda Townsend - indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Jeff Hogan, United States of America Ex Rel, and Secretary of Housing and Urban - foreclosure.
Ramona Waters and Bruce Waters v. Payne Operating Company, LLC - quiet title.
Small Claims
East Gate Inn Apartments and David Dobbs v. Brittany Lucas - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Katy R. Homberger - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Justin Andrew White, 42, Tahlequah, and Kristina Renee McCarty, 35, Tahlequah.
Sebastian Nathaniel Seitsinger, 23, Tahlequah, and Myrlena Jo Camp, 23, Tahlequah.
Eric Ryan Callison, 35, Tahlequah, and Whitney Nichole Davis, 29, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Kenneth Lee Gray - hunting without a deer archery license.
Cody Patrick Boston - hunting without a deer archery license.
Traffic Report
Stephen Carl Brown - no seat belt.
Shane Coy Clayton - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Deadra Dawn Starr - no seat belt.
Scottie Lann McKee - no seat belt.
Ricardo S. Oropeza - material not properly placed on vehicle windows.
Rickey Dean Cooper - no seat belt.
Emily Michelle Quick - no seat belt.
Lynnsey Janine Davis - no seat belt.
Stefano Mannina - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jimmy Chen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ashley Nicole Adair - driving under suspension.
Odalis Michelle Medellin - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Bryan Wynn Babcock - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Maxmiliano Perez-Rosales - speeding 16-20 mph over, no driver's license, and taxes due state.
Chandra Dawn Scroggins - no security verification and no seat belt.
Brooklynn Starr Bruner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Clifford Wade Hayward - driving under suspension and failure to stop for school bus loading or unloading.
Sheila Diane Smith - no seat belt.
Mackenzie Fay Philpott - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Glenda Jean Young - failure to keep in proper lane and drive inattention resulting in collision.
Kolton Hunter Lynn - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kent Wayne Grigsby - no seat belt.
Drew Allen Scott - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Colten Lee Tatum - speed not reasonable and proper.
Bradley Shawn Cheater - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Colby Aaron Brown - allowing passenger to ride outside passenger compartment.
Kaleb Wade Gilbreth - no seat belt.
Justin Reece Forman - no driver's license.
Gaylon C. Troutman - failure to stop at red light.
Beverly Scroggins - no seat belt.
Nicholas Aaron Jumper - material improperly placed on vehicle windows, improper tag on vehicle, and no security verification.
Russell Scott Munson - no seat belt.
James Courtney Watson - no seat belt.
Della Delana Denise Davis - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Oct. 17
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 p.m., smoke investigation, 412 Academy St..
Tahlequah FD: 11:58 p.m., outside fire, Bushyhead Street and Sequoyah Street.
Death Notices
RICHERT, Larry David, 67, Tahlequah, restaurant supervisor. Died Oct. 16. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
HATHCOAT, Billie Sue, 74, Park Hill, social worker. Died Oct. 17. Funeral services, Oct. 22, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment, Park Hill Cemetery.
