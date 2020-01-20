Court Report

Warranty Deeds

A and M Associates, Inc to Daniel G. Anderson.

JHS Residential Properties, LLC to Brozovich Family Revocable Trust.

Felonies

Gregory Aaron Hytche - bringing contraband into jail.

Joseph Michael Baker - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of stolen vehicle.

Shasa Nichole Broaddrick - assault with a dangerous weapon and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Eric Gabriel Vance - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Misdemeanors

Vernon Howard Tsosie - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Deena Ann Clark - public intoxication.

Quinton Wayne Deardeuff - public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Thomas Hernandez Martinez - actual physical control.

Michael Wade McCartney - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.

Johnie Ray Hoffman - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Tyler Aaron Meigs - possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.

Joel C. Okotoghaide - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Civils

Citibank v. Theresa Frances Spencer - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Albert Dean Marler v. Josh Ghadar entry and detainer.

Traffic Reports

Charley Jo Bob Carroll - speeding 15 mph over.

James Matthew Candy - failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Hugh J. O’Bannon - following too closely.

Jacob Andrew Stopp - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Melissa Shell Mayfield - driving on left of grades/with view obstructed.

Mark Aaron Vance - failure to stop at stop sign.

Lucio Tavera-Castillo - no driver’s license.

Lane Michael Alexander - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Tyler Nicole Pippin - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Emily Diane Braden - speeding 11-14 mph over.

John Joseph Charland Jr. - no security verification.

Jeri Leanna Elliott - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Nathan Paul Tinsley - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Janice Elaine Barnes - no seat belt.

Taylor Lee Cosby - no security verification.

Jimbo Michael Harris - no seat belt.

Rebecca Bryn Isbell - no seat belt.

Obdulia Martinez De Ramirez - improper left turn.

Cherry Lynn Pritchett - speeding 15 mph over.

Charles Lee Cross - defective equipment.

Death Notices

FOX, Lester Wayne, 84, Welling. Died Jan. 15. Funeral services, Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Hart Funeral Chapel. Visitation, Jan. 21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you