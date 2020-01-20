Court Report
Warranty Deeds
A and M Associates, Inc to Daniel G. Anderson.
JHS Residential Properties, LLC to Brozovich Family Revocable Trust.
Felonies
Gregory Aaron Hytche - bringing contraband into jail.
Joseph Michael Baker - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of stolen vehicle.
Shasa Nichole Broaddrick - assault with a dangerous weapon and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Eric Gabriel Vance - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Vernon Howard Tsosie - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Deena Ann Clark - public intoxication.
Quinton Wayne Deardeuff - public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Thomas Hernandez Martinez - actual physical control.
Michael Wade McCartney - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Johnie Ray Hoffman - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Tyler Aaron Meigs - possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.
Joel C. Okotoghaide - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Civils
Citibank v. Theresa Frances Spencer - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Albert Dean Marler v. Josh Ghadar entry and detainer.
Traffic Reports
Charley Jo Bob Carroll - speeding 15 mph over.
James Matthew Candy - failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Hugh J. O’Bannon - following too closely.
Jacob Andrew Stopp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Melissa Shell Mayfield - driving on left of grades/with view obstructed.
Mark Aaron Vance - failure to stop at stop sign.
Lucio Tavera-Castillo - no driver’s license.
Lane Michael Alexander - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyler Nicole Pippin - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Emily Diane Braden - speeding 11-14 mph over.
John Joseph Charland Jr. - no security verification.
Jeri Leanna Elliott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nathan Paul Tinsley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Janice Elaine Barnes - no seat belt.
Taylor Lee Cosby - no security verification.
Jimbo Michael Harris - no seat belt.
Rebecca Bryn Isbell - no seat belt.
Obdulia Martinez De Ramirez - improper left turn.
Cherry Lynn Pritchett - speeding 15 mph over.
Charles Lee Cross - defective equipment.
Death Notices
FOX, Lester Wayne, 84, Welling. Died Jan. 15. Funeral services, Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Hart Funeral Chapel. Visitation, Jan. 21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.