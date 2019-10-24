Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Strong Builders, LLC to Ashley L. Echols.

Kari L. Martin to Rovena Reagen.

Civils

Saint Francis Health System, Inc v. Tammy Rena Ponds and Anthony Ponds - indebtedness.

The Money Source, Inc v. Casey Lawrence Coursey and Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.

Robert Lawson v. Greg Stone - indebtedness.

Joedy Hendrix v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Scott Lynch v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

NFI Industries v. Title to semi trailer - issuance of title.

Mark Hicks v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Dennis Boyd v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

William Longest v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Danny McGowan v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Teague Heating and Electric v. JD Alberty - petition for judgment.

Teague Heating and Electric v. Summer Farrow - petition for judgment.

Teague Heating and Electric v. John C. Scruggins - petition for judgment.

Teague Heating and Electric v. Carmen Thompson - petition for judgment.

Teague Heating and Electric v. RJ Williamson - petition for judgment.

Teague Heating and Electric v. Jim Kelly - petting for judgment.

Teague Heating and Electric v. Joanne Lancaster - petition for judgment.

Buddy's Home Furnishings v. Jason Thomas Siler - petition for judgment.

Pleasant View Apartments v. Marissa Daniel - entry and detainer.

Pleasant View Apartments v. Jordan Sunagoowie - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Chelsea Webster v. Logan Hubler.

Divorces

Eutimio Ramirez Martinez v. Lorensa Medina Medina.

Marriages

Scott A. Donaldson, 57, Cookson, and Artha S. McGinnis, 60, Cookson.

Fire Runs

Oct. 23

Tahlequah FD: 5:21 p.m., MVA, East Highway 51 and 748 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 10:56 p.m., EMS assist, 1904 White Ave..

Oct. 24

Tahlequah FD: 7:31 a.m., assist, 208 W. Calista Drive.

Death Notices

RYALS, Mildred Leona, 94, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 23. Funeral services, Oct. 26, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, Oct. 25, 1-6 p.m., Reed-Culver.

Tags

