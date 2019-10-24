Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Strong Builders, LLC to Ashley L. Echols.
Kari L. Martin to Rovena Reagen.
Civils
Saint Francis Health System, Inc v. Tammy Rena Ponds and Anthony Ponds - indebtedness.
The Money Source, Inc v. Casey Lawrence Coursey and Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.
Robert Lawson v. Greg Stone - indebtedness.
Joedy Hendrix v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Scott Lynch v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
NFI Industries v. Title to semi trailer - issuance of title.
Mark Hicks v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dennis Boyd v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
William Longest v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Danny McGowan v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Teague Heating and Electric v. JD Alberty - petition for judgment.
Teague Heating and Electric v. Summer Farrow - petition for judgment.
Teague Heating and Electric v. John C. Scruggins - petition for judgment.
Teague Heating and Electric v. Carmen Thompson - petition for judgment.
Teague Heating and Electric v. RJ Williamson - petition for judgment.
Teague Heating and Electric v. Jim Kelly - petting for judgment.
Teague Heating and Electric v. Joanne Lancaster - petition for judgment.
Buddy's Home Furnishings v. Jason Thomas Siler - petition for judgment.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Marissa Daniel - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Jordan Sunagoowie - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Chelsea Webster v. Logan Hubler.
Divorces
Eutimio Ramirez Martinez v. Lorensa Medina Medina.
Marriages
Scott A. Donaldson, 57, Cookson, and Artha S. McGinnis, 60, Cookson.
Fire Runs
Oct. 23
Tahlequah FD: 5:21 p.m., MVA, East Highway 51 and 748 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:56 p.m., EMS assist, 1904 White Ave..
Oct. 24
Tahlequah FD: 7:31 a.m., assist, 208 W. Calista Drive.
Death Notices
RYALS, Mildred Leona, 94, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 23. Funeral services, Oct. 26, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, Oct. 25, 1-6 p.m., Reed-Culver.
