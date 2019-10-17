Court Report
Warranty Deeds
April M. Ward to Bobby Travis Jefferson.
Cindi Zillyette to Jennifer Riley.
Camille Hemmerich to Jerry Don Nelson.
Audrey N. Johnson to Housing Authority.
Patricia Ann Mouse to Housing Authority.
Misdemeanors
Cruzton Bay Carey - use drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no security verification, and no seat belt.
Pedro Luis Moreno - possess schedule I CDS, no security verification, no seat belt, and driving under revocation.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Margie Burkhart - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Mark Allen Hooper - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Chelsen Hood - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. James L. Dandridge - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Phillip A. Jordan - indebtedness.
BancFirst v. Virgil Porter Tyer - replevin.
Capital One Bank v. Delaney Adeline Jensen - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Taletha Walkingstick - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Jonathan P. Stewart - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Rick V. Prewitt - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Tonya Michelle Russell - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Carrie Haeberle - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Tadd Crow - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp v. Kenith Duncan - indebtedness.
American Express National v. Ronnie Gilliam - indebtedness.
HD Supply Facilities Maintenance v. Super 8 Tahlequah Manav Lodging - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Donnie H. Tackett and Cleta Tackett - indebtedness.
Dustin Butler and Phillip Mathew Butler v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans v. Latricia Rooster - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans v. Maria Navarro Miranda - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans v. Juanita Gibson - petition for judgment.
