Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Betty Ruth Adams to Chris A. Adams.
Randall D. Sellers to Shawna Rotramel.
Sherry Lynn Short to Leslie A. Williams.
Mike Owens to Floyd Dixon.
Derrick Begay to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Linzi Larue Stewart-Crawford to Sean L. Crawford.
Joseph A. Hau to Joseph A. Hau.
Felonies
Cody Ryan Hawkins - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Larry Charles Bell - bringing contraband and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Toni Michelle Pritchett - bringing contraband.
Misdemeanors
Jesse Wayne Fixin - malicious injury to property.
Blade Allen McNally - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance (using motor vehicle), use drug paraphernalia, as a person under 21, possess intoxicating beverage in a public place and no drivers license.
Eric Wayne Bilby - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyra Rachel Smallen-Hiatt - open container of beer.
Thomas Curley - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
William Cody Shumway - possession of paraphernalia.
Krista R. McCurtain - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of beer and driving with no headlights.
Billy Ray Leigh - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Donaven Lee Swepston - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of beer.
Samme Joe Duvall - trespassing after being forbidden.
Felicia F. Dupee - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Terry Bogle - breach of contract.
Irene Peters v. Jeremy James Gregory and Glen Carpenter - automobile negligence.
Divorces
Renita Fritts v. James Berry Fritts.
Fire Runs
July 5
Tahlequah FD: 1:53 p.m., MVA, Dollar General East 51.
Tahlequah FD: 2:31 p.m., outside fire, 21693 Sequoyah Club Drive.
Lowrey FD: 10:25 p.m., medical assist, E. 670 Road.
July 6
Tahlequah FD: 5:01 a.m., alarm, 1000 N. Grand Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m., MVA, 14968 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 10:22 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Avenue.
July 7
Tahlequah FD: 8:32 a.m., alarm, 615 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 1:56 p.m., downed power line, 1208 S. Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 2:19 p.m., outside fire, 21914 S. 511 Road.
Lowrey FD: 5:25 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82C.
Tahlequah FD: 11:38 p.m., MVC, 4800 S. Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
ANDERSON, Sandra, 71, Tahlequah, personal care assistant. Died July 6. No services.
Commented
