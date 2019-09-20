Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John Nathan King to Ceciley B. Thomason.
Misdemeanors
Dashika Danae Ray - resisting an officer and calling 911 with false alarm.
David Gordon Carroll - public intoxication.
Adam Charles Graves - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol.
Allen Wayne James - public intoxication.
Tristan Randall Enkey - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Daniel Vail - indebtedness.
Charles Keen v. American National Property and Progressive Northern Insurance - damages.
New Community Church v. Title to boat/motor -issuance of title.
Ronnie Grantham v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Adelia Burris v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Cory Dikes - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Byron Wallace - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Laura Parker v. Robert Steve Leppke.
Divorces
Melissa R. Pyle v. Robert S. Pyle.
William Rhodes v. Liesa Michelle Rhodes.
Jesika Louise Owens v. Jonathon Owens.
Autom Still v. Jobey Kyle Still.
Marriages
Chase Alan Gifford, 21, Fort Gibson, and Leandra Nicole Steelmon, 21, Fort Gibson.
Jim Willis Stopp, 41, Tahlequah, and Lauren Leigh Burnett, 32, Tahlequah.
Skylar Gavin Batt, 25, Park Hill, and Kylee Shae Cusick, 22, Park Hill.
Daniel Mojica-Flores, 31, Tahlequah, and Mariana Marie Salazar, 31, Tahlequah.
Lazarus Ishmael Brown, 40, Tahlequah, and Quandra Denise Johnson, 37, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Stacey Gibson - tax warrant.
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Elden Graves and Melissa Graves - tax warrant.
Traffic Report
Christian Lee Parker - failure to stop at stop sign.
Timothy Wayne Yates - taxes due state.
Branda Jane Kent - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Afton Michele Kessinger - operates motor vehicle with defective lights other than head lights.
Shaney Dawn Keys - no seat belt.
Cordell Pierce Emde - failure to yield from county road.
Marley Jo Smith - speed not reasonable and proper.
Isaiah Evidon Starr - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Robert Lee Thompson - no seat belt and open container of alcohol.
David Wayne Stoneburner - no seat belt and open container of alcohol.
Darla Kay Bennett - no security verification.
Mykiah Lind Oosahwe - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Destiny R. Jarvis-Hawkins - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Heath Barnes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Edgar Junior Rouell - no seat belt.
Alexis Skye Summerlin - speeding 15 mph over.
Brittany Rachelle Garner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shelby Lynne Nichols - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kodie Gabriel-Jean Rowland - no seat belt.
Kimisha Souix Wilson - no seat belt, no security verification and no child restraint.
Mark Rodriguez - no seat belt and no child restraint.
Michael S. Lowery - driving under revocation, no seat belt and speeding 36 mph over.
Sara Lois Parker - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
James Milton Richardson Jr. - no seat belt.
Bobby Josheph Bird - no seat belt.
Jory Brandon Morrell - failure to stop at red light.
Gregorio Tinajero - no driver's license.
Bruce Wayne Smith - no seat belt.
Michael Alan Heist - no seat belt.
Christina R. Rothermel-Branham - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jesse John Conway - driving under suspension and speeding 15 mph over.
Sean Anthony Richardson - speeding 15 mph over.
Colby Michael Nottingham - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joshua Richard Ballard - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Rodney Joe Swank - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Ryan Spencer - no seat belt.
Sherry Lynn Brown - no seat belt and failure to yield from a private driver.
Mason Wayne Daniels - following to closely.
Amanda Sue Hyslope - speed not reasonable and proper.
Cameron Nathan Hasson - no seat belt.
Ty Matthew Coppin - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
John Matthew Lyons - driving under revocation.
Abel Jimenez - driving under suspension and no security verification.
James Edward Drake Martin - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Franky Lee Sipes - driving under suspension and no motorcycle endorsement.
Cairl Glenn Hayes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bonnie Sue Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffrey Robert Sumpter - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Jacob Cole Rubio Farquhar - no seat belt.
Amanda Crystine Bogle - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Stephen Vann Jeffery - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Melissa D. Forsythe - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tyler Quang Bui - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Melissa Gay Baysinger - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Carlile Baca - no seat belt.
Daisy Anna Sierra - no seat belt.
Dayna Elizabeth Cowan - no seat belt.
Misael Sierra Resendiz - no seat belt.
Britney Nicholle Walls - taxes due state.
Catalina Marin Rubio - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Rachel Phyllis Hamby - no seat belt.
Joshua Chad Fine II - no seat belt.
Jacob Thomas Myers - speeding 26-30 mph over and taxes due state.
Leslie Travis Shocklee - no security verification.
Daniel Joe Bradley - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Derrick Nathaniel Gates - no seat belt.
Stephen James Lowe - no seat belt.
Terry Allen Justice - expired registration.
Jeremiah Thomas Jones - no seat belt.
Dakota Lane Havard - no seat belt.
Don Albert Meigs - no seat belt.
Ricky Lee Sandridge - no seat belt.
Nicholas Wayne Earnest - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Harold James Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 19
Tahlequah FD: 1:24 p.m., outside fire, 307 Park Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:14 p.m., vehicle fire, South Welling Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:45 p.m., alarm, 920 Seminary Suits.
Death Notices
ARNETTE, Orvis Ray, 77, Tahlequah, Tahlequah Public Schools custodian. Died Sept. 14. Visitation, Sept. 22, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.