Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Samantha Adamson to Mary Beth Vintges.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Logan Gallimore.

Misdemeanors

Matthew Kyle Daniels - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, failure to stop a red light, speeding 21-25 mph over, and no seat belt.

Jesus M. Porras Solano - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Rae Werther - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Civils

Reverse Mortgage Solutions v Suzanne Lea Drywater, Billie Joyce Fain, Vincent Blair, Billy Ray Cole, Cassilyn Coger, Sarah Lee Bond, Kenny Ray Drywater and Discover Bank - foreclosure.

Small Claims

First Fidelity Loans, LLC. v Keely Boston - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Amber Dawn Johnson v. Ross Johnson.

Fire Runs

July 12

Lowrey FD: 1:30 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.

Tahlequah FD: 6:05 p.m., MVA, Water Street and East Downing Street.

Tahlequah FD: 9:56 p.m., smoke investigation, 17720 S. Old Highway 62.

July 13

Tahlequah FD: 9:49 p.m., structure fire, 15546 N. Bryant Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:28 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.

Tahlequah FD: 5:40 p.m., rekindle fire, 15546 N. Bryant Road.

July 14

Tahlequah FD: 7:31 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.

Death Notices

WARD, Rick (Richard) Thomas, Hulbert, died July 13. No services - donated body to OU med school.

Tags