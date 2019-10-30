Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Homestead Mortgage Services, Inc to Tyson R. Young.
Gunter V. Gulager to Michael Ford Horn.
Hazel Sue Presley to Tahlequah 21316, LLC.
Wilburt Huber to Wilburt Huber.
Robert Maurice Dunn to Derek R. Carlton.
Erin D. Bailey to Shawna M. Hemmerich.
Johnny C. Wofford to Jacob Wofford.
Herbert R. Littleton to Richard L. Cramberg.
Mary Sue Cramberg to Alvin Gary Loy.
Montgomery C. Swank to Brian Miggletto.
Felonies
James Anthony Mounce - manslaughter - first degree and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Cody Ryan Hawkins - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Cameron Brian Coon - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
David Lamont Baldridge - knowingly concealing stole property.
Misdemeanors
Shannon Keith Garcia - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Trenton Eugene Grass - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Brandi Michelle Blossom - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Georgina Baldridge-Mollie - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Christi M. Berry - larceny.
Civils
Armstrong Bank v. Scott Weir and Laura J. Weir - petition for judgment.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Shellie Kinyon - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Michelle Tomlinson-Cady v. Ryan Ashley Cady.
Gaylynn Vann v. Jose Francisco Fuentes Jr.
Divorces
Aaron William Christie v. Holli Lee Christie.
Fire Runs
Oct. 29
Tahlequah FD: 2:15 p.m., traumatic injury, 1409 S. Muskogee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 3:12 p.m., odor investigation, 310 Earl St..
Tahlequah FD: 6:05 p.m., MVC, East Downing Street and Oklahoma Avenue.
Oct. 30
Tahlequah FD: 5:20 a.m., alarm, 591 Pendleton St..
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Willis Road.
Death Notices
GANN, Tommy, 75, Stilwell. Died Oct. 28. Funeral services, Nov. 1, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Agent Cemetery.
