Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Mary Lou Johnson Trust to Donald R. Childers.
Patrick Hanson to Michael Main.
Quinten R. Tibbetts to Juan Rodriguez.
David L. Morrison to Quinten Tibbetts.
Louella Brixey to Donna J. Davis.
Hudson Living Trust to Michael J. McGuire.
Marlin J. Bauer to Mickey Spears.
JP Morgan Chase Bank to WB3 Investments, LLC.
Felonies
Lonnie S. Kirkendall - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and driving without headlights.
Jason Andrew Coleman - domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alissa Dawn Jones - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, and no security verification.
Dayne Joseph Whitehorn - larceny from the house and trespassing after being forbidden.
Misdemeanors
Anna Michelle Barnes - public intoxication and resisting an officer.
Emma M. Alexandre - assault and battery.
Denise Florence Drywater - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
James Calvin Bookout - actual physical control.
Rachel Dawn Keck - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Dayne Joseph Whitehorn - domestic abuse - assault and battery and public intoxication.
Lance Michael McGregor - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Sheldon Tyrone Williams - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Sonny Solis - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.
Michael John Howard McGregor - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
Heather N. Smith-Goodrich - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
Brandi Lynn Yanez - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren Rachelle Shields - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Lee Neugin - carrying a firearm while under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane Leon Wilson - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bailey Dawn Turman - possess schedule 1 CDS.
Brittani R. Blossom - public intoxication.
Dalton James Poafpybitty - public intoxication.
Fallon Nicole Kelly - assault and battery.
Civils
American Express National v. Cody Warren - breach of contract.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Marcus Joshua Johnson - indebtedness.
Calvary SPV 1, LLC v. Tyler E. Thomas - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Dylan Jade Ellis - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Nekanabaska James - indebtedness.
Armstrong Bank v. James Russell Nelson and Wanda L. Nelson - foreclosure.
Clyde E. Cothern and Candace L. Cothern v. Tommy G. Timmons and Barbara A. Timmons - quiet title.
Gary Jackson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Cody Labarge v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jerry Smith v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Randy Hale v. Mark Rodriguez - entry and detainer.
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Brian Jordan Powers and Jakki Powers - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Michael Wayne Brown - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Michael Soap - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Ryan Allan Davis - petition for judgment.
Gilbert Wayne Brown v. Jacob Reynolds - petition for judgment.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Danitra Rena Wilson - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Karrine Sanders - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Hope Marie Taylor - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Pamela Highsmith, Harley Garcia, and Jon W. Garcia v. Shannon Keith Garcia.
Divorces
Heather Taylor v. Marlon Taylor.
Marriages
Aaron William Biggs, 46, Tahlequah, and Misti Dawn Hanrahan, 38, Tahlequah.
Buckner Warren, 23, Tahlequah, and Stormy Dawn Coats, 25, Tahlequah.
Craig Aaron Cummings, 32, Tahlequah, and Milyssa Leigh Chino, 40, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 15
Tahlequah FD: 7:18 a.m., EMS assist, 452 S. Cherokee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: electrical hazard, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
