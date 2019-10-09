Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Linda K. McClary to Charles Lackey.
Joann Black to Melissa Willoby.
Greg Huddleston to Richard Robbins.
Craig Loftin to Joyce Nell Bean.
Misdemeanors
Summer Vann-McLemore - falsely personate another to create liability and trespassing after being forbidden.
Randy Jay Johnson - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
David Thomas Bates - trespassing after being forbidden.
Veronica Nicole Robertson - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse Alan Beavers - domestic abuse - assault & battery and public intoxication.
Samuel Bryan Crow - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Sarah Jene L. Johnson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Rhett William Brantley - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Adam Allenbaugh - indebtedness.
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Johnathan D. Kingfisher, Jennifer Kingfisher, Precision Recovery Analytics, Wold Acceptance Inc, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, and Credit Acceptance Corporation - foreclosure.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Charlotte Lowery - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Charlotte Lowery - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Buck Allen Wood v. Larrisa Wood.
Reba Kay Spears v. Frank Webster Spears.
Marriages
Steven Lee Haught, 44, Park Hill, and Mirriah Mae Hayes, 27, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Oct. 9
Tahlequah FD: 7:06 a.m., structure fire, 1807 Marvin St..
Lowrey FD: 7:38 a.m., medical assist call, E. 660 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m., possible explosion, 1518 N. Vinita Ave..
Death Notices
OSBORN, Betty Jean, 95, Las Cruces, NM, volunteer. Died July 11. Graveside services, Oct. 12, 11 a.m., Cookson Proctor Cemetery, Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
MARLER, Beverly Jean, 85, Oaks mission cook. Died Oct. 8. Services, Oct. 12, 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Teresita Cemetery.
