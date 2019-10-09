Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Linda K. McClary to Charles Lackey.

Joann Black to Melissa Willoby.

Greg Huddleston to Richard Robbins.

Craig Loftin to Joyce Nell Bean.

Misdemeanors

Summer Vann-McLemore - falsely personate another to create liability and trespassing after being forbidden.

Randy Jay Johnson - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

David Thomas Bates - trespassing after being forbidden.

Veronica Nicole Robertson - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Alan Beavers - domestic abuse - assault & battery and public intoxication.

Samuel Bryan Crow - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Capital One Bank v. Sarah Jene L. Johnson - indebtedness.

Capital One Bank v. Rhett William Brantley - indebtedness.

Capital One Bank v. Adam Allenbaugh - indebtedness.

JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Johnathan D. Kingfisher, Jennifer Kingfisher, Precision Recovery Analytics, Wold Acceptance Inc, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, and Credit Acceptance Corporation - foreclosure.

Small Claims

First United Loan Company v. Charlotte Lowery - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Charlotte Lowery - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Buck Allen Wood v. Larrisa Wood.

Reba Kay Spears v. Frank Webster Spears.

Marriages

Steven Lee Haught, 44, Park Hill, and Mirriah Mae Hayes, 27, Park Hill.

Fire Runs

Oct. 9

Tahlequah FD: 7:06 a.m., structure fire, 1807 Marvin St..

Lowrey FD: 7:38 a.m., medical assist call, E. 660 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m., possible explosion, 1518 N. Vinita Ave..

Death Notices

OSBORN, Betty Jean, 95, Las Cruces, NM, volunteer. Died July 11. Graveside services, Oct. 12, 11 a.m., Cookson Proctor Cemetery, Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

MARLER, Beverly Jean, 85, Oaks mission cook. Died Oct. 8. Services, Oct. 12, 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Teresita Cemetery.

