Court Report
Warranty Deeds
J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Tou Vang.
Tommy Mullins to Colby Brown.
Joshua Dean Johnson to Brandon E. Hyslope.
Jerrydale Hastings Morris to Colton Hamby.
Summer Kirkland to Daniel Anele.
Diana Kay Hammons Callaway to JPB Properties Management, LLC.
Civils
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. David Rice - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Andrea Goldman - indebtedness.
Rodney Swank v. Gale M. Swank - quiet title.
Small Claims
Garden Walk Apartments v. Amanda Nofire and Marcus Nofire - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Morgan L. Bollinger v. Bradley Blu Bollinger.
Fire Runs
Feb. 12
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., car fire, 110 Spring St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:55 p.m., vehicle fire, 206 E. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:51 p.m., fire alarm, 112 Main Parkway.
Feb. 13
Tahlequah FD: 12:00 a.m., structure fire, North 485 Road and Highway 82.
Death Notices
CAUGHMAN, Margaret, 60, Tahlequah, waitress. Died Feb. 5. No services.
KENNICUTT, Herman, 85, Tahlequah. Died Feb. 12. Funeral services, Feb. 15, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
KELLEY, Lola Mae, 85, Tahlequah. Died Feb. 12. Funeral services, Feb. 15, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.