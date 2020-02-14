Court Report

Warranty Deeds

J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Tou Vang.

Tommy Mullins to Colby Brown.

Joshua Dean Johnson to Brandon E. Hyslope.

Jerrydale Hastings Morris to Colton Hamby.

Summer Kirkland to Daniel Anele.

Diana Kay Hammons Callaway to JPB Properties Management, LLC.

Civils

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. David Rice - indebtedness.

Ford Motor Credit Company v. Andrea Goldman - indebtedness.

Rodney Swank v. Gale M. Swank - quiet title.

Small Claims

Garden Walk Apartments v. Amanda Nofire and Marcus Nofire - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Morgan L. Bollinger v. Bradley Blu Bollinger.

Fire Runs

Feb. 12

Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., car fire, 110 Spring St.

Tahlequah FD: 3:55 p.m., vehicle fire, 206 E. Choctaw St.

Tahlequah FD: 9:51 p.m., fire alarm, 112 Main Parkway.

Feb. 13

Tahlequah FD: 12:00 a.m., structure fire, North 485 Road and Highway 82.

Death Notices

CAUGHMAN, Margaret, 60, Tahlequah, waitress. Died Feb. 5. No services.

KENNICUTT, Herman, 85, Tahlequah. Died Feb. 12. Funeral services, Feb. 15, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.

KELLEY, Lola Mae, 85, Tahlequah. Died Feb. 12. Funeral services, Feb. 15, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.

