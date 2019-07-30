Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael Washington to Gloria White.
Tommy L. McKinzie to Mark Andrew Hatley.
Okie Business Holdings, LLC. to Jose Luis Lozano.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC. to Gold Standard Builder, LLC..
Michael K. Craig to Corey Thornton.
Misdemeanors
Christian James Haney - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Katie Lynn Jackson - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Tiffany Marie Sharp - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Diantha Marie Smith - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Stone Bruce York - driving under the influence by a person under 21.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC. v Darryl Richard Rue - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC. v Norma Ortiz - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Cheryl Bridges - breach of contract.
Midland Funding, LLC. v Joshua Miller - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Kuichen Liu - breach of contract.
Capital One Bank v. J.C. Wilson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Starr R. Holt - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Trevon Jerome Lawson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Nigenda N. Griffin - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. David W. Crews - breach of contract.
Atwood Rentals v. Ashnee Ronk - indebtedness.
Dean Kelly v. Title to boat.
Small Claims
Security Finance and DBA Continental Credit v. Sarah Hall - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Connie Henshaw v. Les Willard Carter.
Miechelle Coleman v. Jeremy Wayne Coleman.
Amy Jo Meigs v. Daryk Aldean Meigs.
Divorces
Kenneth Charles v. Bobbie Charles.
Melissa Duffield v. Joshua Duffield.
Travis Boston v. Keely Boston.
Havana Nichole Gifford-Davis v. Steven Ray Davis.
Marriages
Jeremy Cain Cremeans, 25, Tahlequah, and Nisha Dalynn Crittenden, 22, Tahlequah.
Matthew Lee Scott, 22, Watts, and Abigail Nikole Magness, 20, Tahlequah.
Grover Eugene Howard, 51, Hulbert, and Cassondra Gayle Bolinger, 26, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
July 29
Tahlequah FD: 10:00 a.m., legal burning, 427 S. Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:07 p.m., service call, 900 S. Sandstone Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:42 p.m., service call, 3981 Highland Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:21 p.m., alarm, 501 Seminary Ave.
