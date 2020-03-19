Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billy Barnes to Sonny Uribe.
Brian Miggletto to Brian Harris.
Brady E. May to Dianne Kaye Hardy.
Felonies
Cesar Ramos - assault and battery upon a police officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Edwin Armando Palomares - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age and failure to possess required alcohol license.
Kay Lynn Blossom - dumping trash on public/private property.
Maximilliano Rosales - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Taylor A. Hawkins - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Nicole M. Dowty - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ramsey Nofire - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Lowe - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Alvin Corey Olvera - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Glenda Faye Green - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Red Son, and Thomas Wilson v. Billie Castillo and Erik Castillo - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Jason Poole - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Carl Lee Dallis v. Larry Gene Barbaree Jr.
Marriages
Zachary Alan Havenar, 25, Tahlequah, and Krystle Caitlin Stetler, 26, Park Hill.
Gary Wayne Kirk, 59, Tahlequah, and Bessie Ann Harper, 31, Tahlequah.
Kyle Latham Wayne Rice, 21, Rose, and Chrissy Nacole Riley, 26, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 16
Lowrey FD: 9:38 p.m., medical assist call, North 495 Road.
March 17
Tahlequah FD: 1:08 p.m., MVC, 710 W. Choctaw St.
Lowrey FD: 10:03 p.m., grass fire, Highway 82A.
Death Notices
LEWIS, Melba Joyce, 78, Tahlequah, bookkeeper. Died March 13. Funeral services, March 20, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Moody Cemetery.
