Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Thomas William Holland to Thomas William & Rena Lou Holland Revocable Trust.
Joe L. Ballard Jr. to Bill Westbrook.
J. Clark Giagnocavo to Bradley W. Davenport.
Felonies
Wesley Robert Martin - grand larceny.
Tony Joe Armstrong - assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse - assault and batter.
Letabvian Montreal Camp - bringing contraband, obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ricky Wayne Griggs - unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Wayne Griggs - unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, open container alcohol, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Wanda O’Rourke - falsely personate another to create liability and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Paula Kay Folsum - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Misdemeanors
Michael Shane Jordan - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Joey Lynn Duvall - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessie Smith - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Natasha Lenae Pettit - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher A. Kirkhart - driving under the influence by a person under 21, possession of alcoholic beverage by person under 21, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Seth Allen Carloss - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elbert Detron Grant - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
JHPDE Finance 1, LLC v. Margaret Cook - indebtedness.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Teresa Diane Woodard - foreclosure.
Billy George Keys Jr. v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Helen Hall v. Wesley Anderson and Diedre Anderson - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Jonathan Michael Simpson, 39, Tahlequah, and Felicia Ann Watkins, 27, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
JORDAN, Jamie Lynn, 47, Welling, NSU sanitation technician. Died Feb. 23. Funeral services, Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation Feb. 27, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
