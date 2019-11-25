Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Nathan Andrew Frank to High Ridge Farm, LLC.
James Salwaechter to Benjamin Cowart.
Kevin W. Wiseley to Holly Ann Knott.
Tullis Development, LLC to Rafael Villar.
James Dallis to Billy Justin Copeland.
Civils
L.A.M. v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
J.J.M. v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Erica Washington - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. James Barry Fritts and Renita M. Fritts - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Alissa Denise Gourd - entry and detainer.
Littleton Enterprises v. Cameron Brian Coon - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Shawna Hemmerich v. Cole Brian Welch.
Divorces
Lisa Lee-Holt v. Leon Hugh Holt Jr..
Paternity
Jason Wolfe v. Cierra Lynn Stokes - paternity with child support and or custody.
Marriages
Ryan Keith Young, 25, Collinsville, and Bailey Ann Nichole Lemasters, 24, Tahlequah.
Slaten John Ford, 23, Watts, and Allison Lee Dawn Swepston, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 22
Tahlequah FD: 5:21 p.m., gas leak, 5147 South 514 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:25 p.m., MVA, North Highway 82 and 51 Spur.
Nov. 24
Tahlequah FD: 1:55 a.m., fire alarm, 622 Lewis Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 7:47 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St..
Nov. 25
Tahlequah FD: 5:11 a.m., MVA, North Rice Road and Woodard Road.
