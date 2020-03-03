Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Louise Mahaney to Thomas Carter.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Everlast Custom Homes, LLC.
Gentle Rentals Property Management, LLC to Paul Vernon Thompson.
Michael A. Fouke to Chris Haws.
Brian Miggletto to Robert Williamson.
Everlast Custom Homes, LLC to Ashley A. Couch.
B&N Properties Management, LLC to Retail Buildings, Inc.
Felonies
Tammy Juanita Sanders - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Shari L. Medlin - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform act of violence.
Darian Daniels - attempting to elude, assault on a police officer, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Sadr-Ghadar-Ghadr - burglary - second degree and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Teena Marie Manley - burglary - second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clark Dennis Kemp - burglary - second degree, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Travis Ray Scroggins - trespassing after being forbidden and public intoxication.
Ronnie James Plucker - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Wayne Bateman - driving while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cooper Sinclaire Day - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Brandie Denise Harrington - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Benjamin Troy Sweet - obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, open container alcohol, speeding 1-10 mph over, failure to obtain title and registration, and no security verification.
Miceal Stiofain Kelley - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leo Alan Murphy - obstructing an officer.
Ricky Dwayne Smith - obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Tyler Cordarro Burkett - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Buster Nolan Brave - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Morgan J. Matthews - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Katrina E. Johnson - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Kayleigh A. Cox - breach of contract.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Robin Groat - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Kristen M. Leatherwood - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Sharree Turner - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Marianne Sickels - indebtedness.
Citizens Bank v. Linda MacBride - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Michael David Rogers - breach of contract.
Lakeside Bank of Salina v. David Tyler Watts and Sacha Ladean Watts - foreclosure.
Charles Davis v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Lindsey Raven Meeks - petition for judgment.
Katherine Loy v. Shawn Smith and Ashlee Ronk - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
March 2
Tahlequah FD: 2:33 p.m., outside fire, Roy Smith Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:13 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
March 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:12 a.m., MVA, Shawnee Street and Brookside Avenue.
Death Notices
MOORE, Jerry Lee, 72, Muskogee, self employed in construction. Died Feb. 27. Funeral services, March 4, 10 a.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral Service.
