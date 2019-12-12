Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rebecca C. Tillman to Rebecca Owen.
Leroy Combs to Susanna Marler.
James Dallis to Wesley Dewayne Dallis.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to Charles Beck.
Felonies
Chad Allen Adair - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Blakley Allen Burns - assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Johnny Wayne Blair - falsely personate another to credit liability.
Misdemeanors
Lydia Grigsby-Garcia - malicious injury to property and public intoxication.
Kalen Deandra McDavid - malicious injury to property.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Patricia Sue Wilson - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Jammie Bebout - indebtedness.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Ronald K. Williamson, Debbie L. Williamson, and State of Oklahoma Ex Rel Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Tahlequah Lumber Co. v. Nick Moore and CL Homes - judgment.
Cascade Capital, LLC Assignee v. Andrea Bunch - indebtedness.
Timbers at Burnt Cabin, LLC and Burnt Cabin Marina and Resort v. Burnt Cabin Rural Water Dist. - declaratory judgment.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Tara Hooper - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Rodney Carey - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Yolanda Sam - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Amber Kay Garner - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Jack B. Jones - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Monica Avalos - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Jessica Marie Robbins - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Nicole Center - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
Dec. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:57 a.m., medical assist, 1015 N. Vinita Ave..
Dec. 11
Tahlequah FD: 5:20 p.m., outside fire, West Morgan Street and North College Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:48 p.m., MVC, 405 S. Muskogee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 8:22 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and East Rogers Drive.
Dec. 12
Tahlequah FD: 12:07 a.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Cherry Springs Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 2:40 a.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Cherry Springs Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:12 a.m., medical assist, 510 Covington Place.
Death Notices
ACKERMAN, Amy Lynn, 43, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Dec. 8. Funeral services, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
