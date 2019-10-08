Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Billy K. Yates to Billy K. Yates.
Darlene J. Hall to Gary Jackson.
Marian Fredericks to Robert A. Bridenstine II.
Roger Dale Dunham to Jeromy Michael Klinger.
Felonies
Juan Pedro Romo - child abuse and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rodney Lester Carver - failure to register as sex offender.
Jeremy Darius Smith - possession of firearm after felony conviction, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.
James Dean Shrum - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, open container of alcohol, no security verification and interference with traffic control device.
Kody Wayne Fields - unauthorized use of vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Dylan James Benoit - driving while under the influence of drugs and no seat belt.
John Wood McCutcheon - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Cody Gene Fulton - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jon Lefors Lamb - violation of protective order.
Daryn Samuel Laconsello - trespassing after being forbidden.
Jamie L. Herndon - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Fernando Camacho - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Ahrayon Oevid Wilcox - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Tiffani Michelle Cowgill- larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Samuel Kelly Poindexter - petit larceny.
Arnold Christopher Olson - obstructing an officer and pub intoxication.
Phyllis Drywater - assault.
Nathan Tanner Joshua Williams - actual physical control and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Kody Wayne Fields - obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandie Denise Harrington - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Christopher Glen Jones - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Civils
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Gloria S. Houston - indebtedness.
Brent Wade Lamons v. Matthew Kyle Daniels and Kamisha Daniels - automobile negligence
Kenneth Michael Kile v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Johnathan Olive v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Don Hansen and Rhonda Hansen v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Caleb White v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Michael Hickerson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Richard Wilson v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Jackie Lampkin - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Travis Wayne Boston - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Natalie M. Viscaya - petition for judgment.
Carl Scott v. Charlesa Couch - entry and detainer.
Dixie Finance v. Cecil Johnson - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Martin David Teehee - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Robert J. Rhoads - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Latricia rooster - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Cherish Debolt - entry and detainer.
Marcella Ouzts and Kristil Ouzts v. Brooke Augustsson, Mikael Augustsson, and On Snap Photography - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Elisa Vann v. Jason Andrew Coleman
Marriages
Larry Wayne Grigsby, 58, Stilwell, and Charlene Gay Kirk, 47, Stilwell.
Dakotah Joel Rich, 24, Tahlequah, and Gracie Rachelle Batesole, 20, Tahlequah
Fire Runs
Oct. 7
Tahlequah FD: 11:33 a.m., odor, 1380 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 12:41 p.m., alarm, 17675 S. Muskogee Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 5:32 p.m., service call, West First Street and State Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:07 p.m., alarm, 622 Lewis Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 11:12 p.m., smoke investigation, 4800 S. Muskogee Ave..
Oct. 8
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 a.m., traffic control, 580 Road and Highway 51.
Death Notices
OSBORN, Betty Jean, 95, Las Cruces, NM, volunteer. Died July 11. Graveside services, Oct. 12, 11 a.m., Cookson Proctor Cemetery, Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
