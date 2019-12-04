Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Millie Seratt to James Mark Seratt.
Raedean Goodwin to Kevin Rowe.
W.E. Chambers to Darren Brazeal.
Paul Laney to Wesley R. Truex.
Homes By Zenith, LLC to Alan Keith Wilson.
Civils
Hazel M. Sharpe v. Jim Bean - quiet title and determination of heirs.
Sherri Michelle Coble v. In re name change - name change.
Vincent William Coble v. In re name change - name change.
Anna Buzzard v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
World Finance Corp. v. Kristen Parker - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Kimberly Berry - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Penny Gokey - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Denay Houston - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Robbi Foreman - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. BJ Foreman - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Lauren Rachelle Hammons - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Heather Renee Lopez - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Mary Catherine Hix v. Gary Gayle Hix.
Jenny Dawn French v. Mark Alan French.
Fire Runs
Dec. 2
Tahlequah FD: 10:47 a.m., citizen complaint, 419 Janet St..
Tahlequah FD: 5:31 p.m., MVA, 14582 State Highway 51.
Dec. 3
Lowrey FD: 2:40 p.m., grass fire, North 530 Road.
