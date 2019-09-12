Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Amy M. Schlesinger to Spurlin Revocable Trust.
Billy Wayne Morton to Jerry Norman.
Bobby Slover to Hansom Homes, LLC.
Felonies
Kristin M. Hammons - exchange forged check.
Erica D. McGregor - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Jacob Walter Christie - assault & battery.
Larry Charles Bell - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Wayne Christie - pub intoxication.
Richard Louis Harrington - disturbing the peace by loud or unusual noise or abusive, violent, obscene, profane or threatening language.
Ramond Allen Henkel - pub intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
Codey Michael Locklear-Farrow - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Kourtland McMillan - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Jason Paul Giese - indebtedness.
Citibank v. Robert B. Ross - indebtedness.
Erin Jones v. Kibois Area Transit System - automobile negligence.
Merle Alan Judkins v. Betty Jane Judkins - quiet title.
Jacob Burson v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Kimberly Shuma-Smith v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dennis Webster, Tonia Chester v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Allen J. Owen v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jose Carvajal v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Eduardo Garcia-Olvera v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Alisha Blake - petition for judgment.
Bank of Cherokee County v. Monica McCrary - petition for judgment.
Anna Buzzard v. Robin Dreadfulwater and Charles Duane Dreadfulwater - entry and detainer.
Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Machelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
George Murphy v. Jeromy P. Bryce.
William Freeman Holderbee v. Brenda Holderbee.
Divorces
Garry Roger Boring v. Mary A. Boring.
Death Notices
RAGSDALE, Timothy Allen Sr., 57, Hulbert, carpenter. Died, Sept. 9. Funeral Services, Sept. 16, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Visitation, Sept. 13, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
