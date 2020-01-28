Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dwight Forman to Dona Cain.
Daryl Wayne Bailey to Scott Lee Cobb.
Scotty's Sparrow Hawk Camp, LLC to Sparrow Hawk Camp Recreation, LLC.
Jacqueline Beyerle to Jacqueline Guinn.
Teresa Nixon to Randi M. Pinkerton.
Felonies
Michael Glen Carpenter - burglary - third degree.
Edward Darrel Smith - feloniously pointing a firearm.
Robert J. Rhoads - cultivation of controlled substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and taxes due state.
William Aaron Miller - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Mickayla Ketcher - harboring fugitive from justice, resisting an officer, and obstructing an officer.
Ronald Colton Shaw - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Koran Darius Chism - possession of stolen vehicle and knowingly receiving stolen property.
Patricia April Colleen Daniels - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Matthew Allen Potts - burglary - first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, and petit larceny.
Misdemeanors
Brandon Lee Davis - obstructing an officer.
Chyanne Christine Carpenter - embezzlement.
Gary Frederick Ruark - resisting an officer.
Kyra Rachelle Smallen-Hiatt - malicious injury to property.
Dakota Roland - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Claudio Aguilar Estridge - resisting an officer.
Marian Lezlie Rice-Page - failure to compel child to attend school.
Adrien Jesse Zorrilla - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Ezra Morrison - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misty Coleen Richardson - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Johnny R. Cooper - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Johnny Henry Biddie IV - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Stacy D. McElmurry - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Johnny R. Cooper - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Nancy Jane Howze - breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Casey Clinton Jones - breach of contract.
Deutsche Bank National Trust v. Walter L. Pigeon, Joyce Gayle Pigeon, Cherokee Nation, and State of Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Small Claims
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Katy Ellison - entry and detainer.
Regional Finance v. Claressa Armer - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Wanda Duncan - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Brooke Ellen Baucom v. Allen Wayne-Lee Baucom.
Divorces
Michelle Tomlinson-Cady v. Ryan Ashley Cady.
Sydney Hughes v. Daniel Patrick Brown.
Fire Runs
Jan. 27
Tahlequah FD: 12:29 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Fourth Street.
Lowrey FD: 1:21 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 1:31 p.m., EMS assist, 1387 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Jan. 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 a.m., fire alarm, 19600 E. Ross St.
