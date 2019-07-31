Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joe Geary Brantley to Jason T. Phillips.
Joe G. Brantley to Tina Taylor.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC. to Steven Coppedge.
James R. Wilson to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Jason A. Kelly to Nannetta B. Lowe.
Felonies
Travis Ray Scroggins - burglary - third degree.
Travis Ray Scroggins - burglary - second degree and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Alex Castillo - child sexual abuse.
Charles Jacob Waters - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield from a private drive, failure to signal on turning and no seat belt.
Misdemeanors
Dakota Blake Hiatt - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and obstructing an officer.
Travis Ray Scroggins - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Jace Anthony Campbell - public intoxication.
Adam Lynn Barlow - public intoxication.
Gregory Dean Laster - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Staci Huntley - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Bird - public intoxication.
Josh Tovel Gleaves - possession of marijuana.
Russell Felling - glass container on scenic river.
Branxton Rylee Taylor - violation of OSRC rules.
Andrew Gordon - violation of OSRC rules.
Tylor A. Bailor - public intoxication.
Eric A. Osborne - public intoxication.
Savannah Johnson - possession of glass on scenic stream.
David Wayne Vance - public intoxication.
Haley Roberts - public intoxication.
James Michael McClure - public intoxication.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Dexter Dale Taylor - petition for judgment.
Jimmy Dale Briggs and Kathleen Briggs v. Darin Cash Briggs - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Dexter Dale Taylor - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Trisha Len Garcia - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Leah M. Horrell v. Michael Lee Horrell.
Daryk Meigs v. Charles P. Thompson.
Fire Runs
July 30
Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
July 31
Tahlequah FD: 12:18 a.m., EMS assist, 2106 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:58 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
