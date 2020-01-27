Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wiley Hall to Animas Properties, LLC.
James O. Dodgion to Mark A. Buckmaster.
Misdemeanors
Mika Monique Davis - driving while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, speeding 11-14 mph over, and no security verification.
Cody W. Campbell - driving while under the influence of drugs and no driver’s license.
Marisela S. Sierra - public intoxication.
Jessica Donn Morris - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Murlie A. Worthen - indebtedness.
Charles R. Littlejohn v. Patricia Rosales and Omar Briones - breach of contract.
Rock NA Wrecker v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Smalls Claims
Western Finance v. Brian Emmitt Lofton - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Dawn Dee Cox - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Brett Catron - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Jayme Ball - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Davi Bailey - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Matthew Parker Alverson - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Krista Williams v. Levi Richmond Diffee.
Cherrl Phillips v. Billy Charles Phillips.
Aleida Eligio v. Marcos Ibarra.
Divorces
Adeline Rose Stopp v. Brian Lee Stopp.
Shelby Swift v. Cody Leon Swift.
Marriages
Jamey Marcel Gentry, 49, Tahlequah, and Kathryn Mary Bush, 41, Tahlequah.
Brett Alexander Reeves, 20, Tahlequah, and Kirsten Elise Hathorn, 21, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
Oklahoma Tax Commission and State of Oklahoma v. David Moreno and Mary Catherine Moreno - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Jan. 24
Tahlequah FD: 4:39 p.m., MVA, Chickasaw and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 7:58 p.m., MVA, Eldon Hill.
Jan. 26
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 a.m., fire alarm, 1504 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:14 p.m., fire alarm, 1305 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., fire alarm, 1504 N. Cedar Ave.
Jan. 27
Tahlequah FD: 8:21 a.m., smoke investigation, 715 E. Ross St.
Death Notices
STEELEY, Blanche Marie, 91, Tahlequah, retail associate. Died Jan 25. Funeral services, Jan. 29, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
BRADSHAW, Glenda Carol, 75, Broken Arrow, teacher. Died Jan. 23. Funeral services, Jan. 28, 11 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
ALBERTY, Dewey, 93, Tahlequah. Died Jan. 26. Funeral services, Jan. 29, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.