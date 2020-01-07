Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David R. Pumpkin to Ernestine Pumpkin.
City of Tahlequah to Squyres Creek Ranch, LLC.
Felonies
Daryn Samuel Laconsello - 1st degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Erik Castillo - violation of protective order.
John Christopher Albarano - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Ernie Ray Scott - domestic abuse- assault and battery.
Robert Mullen - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Shane Coy Clayton - throwing litter from a motor vehicle.
Dakota Duane Soldier - acts resulting in gross injury.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Thomas Lander - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Judy Oden - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Larry Dale Moore - indebtedness.
Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Clay Pohlschneider and occupants of premises - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Thomas and Cody Vance v. Tina Jenkins - entry and detainer.
James Sherman Collins and Tamra Collins v. Shawna Ashley Smith - entry and detainer.
Wesley and Juliette Thomas v. Cord A. Lowery - entry and detainer.
First State Bank v. Charlotte Lowery - petition for judgement.
Protective Orders
Patience Oliphant v. Jerry McMen.
Thomas McConnell v. Ella Nichols.
Fire Runs
Jan. 6
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m., motor vehicle accident, Muskogee Avenue and 4th Street.
Tahlequah FD: 3:10 p.m., motor vehicle accident, Welling Road.
Jan. 7
Tahlequah FD: 8:43 a.m., fire alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Death Notices
MASTERS JR., James Lee, 79, Tahlequah, educator. Died Jan. 4. Funeral services pending.
JACKSON, Rita, 79, Tulsa. Died Jan. 4. Funeral services pending.
PATTERSON, Kirstan Lynn, 18, Inola, student. Died Jan. 1. Funeral services, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. at Green Country Funeral Home.
BROWN, Melba, 98, Tahlequah. Died Jan. 5. Services pending.
SHRUM, Jerry Burton, 64, Kansas, ranch manager. Died Jan. 4. Graveside service Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m. at Boudinot Cemetery.
DRY, Jennifer, 31, Pryor, childcare worker. Died Jan. 5. Funeral service Jan. 9, 10 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Starnes Cemetery in Fort Gibson.
