Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Harvey Lee Chaffin to Jason Foltin.
Samuel L. Guzman to Leo Thacker.
Chad T. Hollifield to Homes Tahlequah, LLC.
Brandon Twist to Tim Butler.
Skinner Asset Management, LLC to George Hooper.
Hit N Run One Stop, Inc to One Stop Grocery and Gas, LLC.
Janice Eddlemon to Anson M. Call.
Ronald D. Kelley to Lisa Gail Brickey.
Mabrey Bank to Zachary Calvin West.
Lonnie C. Stansifer to Robert L. Foreman.
Misdemeanors
Jennifer Elaine Taylor - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Eugene White - breaking and entering dwelling without permission, resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Jason Everett Mayfield - transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, possess controlled substance without valid prescription and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Jeremy D. Mustain - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operate a motor vehicle with defective equipment and driver's license to be carried.
Adrienne Marie Horsechief - assault and battery.
Kimberly Dawn Sparks - driving while under the influence of alcohol, taxes due state and no security verification.
David Lynn Howard - driving while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude, driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Brandon Jamal Coulter - obstructing an officer.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Mikael Alred - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Tonya Renee Gann - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Joseph Sparks - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Chris Hand - petition for judgment.
Gary Gower and Janelda Gower v. Ronnie James Plucker and Sally Juliene Tannehill - entry and detainer.
Larry T. Barnes v. Oreta Wilkerson - entry and detainer.
First United Loan Company v. Bradley Keith McCormick - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Natalie M. Viscaya - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Julie Ellis - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Jesse Wade Heskett - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jesse James Garnee v. Tyler Hix.
Kyiesha James v. Tommy Lee Thompson.
Maya Vann v. Mason Clemons.
Marriages
Thomas Allan Quick, 27, Whitefield, and Kallie Renee Morgan, 27, Whitefield.
Fire Runs
Aug. 19
Tahlequah FD: 8:38 p.m., structure fire, 509 Talley St.
Aug. 20
Tahlequah FD: 6:42 a.m., alarm, 614 Cherry St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:47 a.m., wash down, 51 Spur and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:35 a.m., light out, Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
