Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Johnny Mark Kirk to Marilyn Hooper Kirk.
Elaine A. Henderson to Phillip Gene Henderson.
Fredrick J. Swiderski to Dewayne W. Foster.
Lawrence McCormick to Sarah Lynn Spears.
James W. Walters to James W. Walters.
Felonies
James Michael McClure - attempted extortion and threaten to perform act of violence.
Cody Ryan Hawkins - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Kenneth Dale Gulley - use drug paraphernalia (using a motor vehicle), inattentive driving resulting in collusion and no seat belt.
Elisa Susan Vann - possession of meth.
Nena Kay Bailey - public intoxication.
Michael Leroy Young - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
James Michael McClure - harassing and threatening electronic communication and false personation of law enforcement.
Dale Tildon Richardson-Rose - domestic abuse - assault & battery.
Shirley Diana Curran - obtaining cash/or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Corina Dalafave - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Civils
James Pickle and Pamela Pickle v. Jamie Passmore - negligence.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Robin Ellis - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Sammy Joe Duvall and Angel Mae Duvall - entry and detainer.
Manav Lodging, Inc v. Nava Montagner-Jesus - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Thomas James Carter, 29, Park Hill, and Falon Cole Wright, 25, Park Hill.
Caleb Norman Sparks, 27, Tahlequah, and Haley Ruth Rasp, Tahlequah.
Wesley Robert Dietrich, 37, Tahlequah, and Keli Nichole Oosahwee, 26, Tahlequah.
Brandon Michael Turner, Tahlequah, and Taylor Jeannetta Fentress, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Miranda Lee Scott - failure to obey traffic control device.
Juan Carlos Camarena-Rubio - failure to register used vehicle within 30 days, taxes due state and defective exhaust system on vehicle.
Samuel Thomas Bell - no seat belt.
Bobby Daryl Satterfield - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Dominick Reece Vanfleet - no seat belt and no security verification.
Maximilliano Rosales - no driver's license.
Marc Alexander Digiovanna - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Kelby Ross Lenard - no seat belt.
Denise Irene Starr - no seat belt.
Brooklynn Nicole Cookson - no seat belt.
Gary Dean Jackson - no seat belt.
Tracy Ann Bloom - no seat belt.
Marvin Ray Allen - no seat belt.
Rhonda Denise Clark - no seat belt.
Raena Faith Williams Frisbie - no seat belt.
Johanna Lopez - taxes due state, no security verification and no driver's license.
Kisha Lynn Wright - driving under suspension.
Krista Lynn Sparkman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gregory Maxwell Lhamon - no seat belt.
Amanda Jeordan Lyman - no child restraint.
Eric Donald Sisco - no security verification.
William Lance Harvey - no seat belt and no security verification.
Gavin Scott Pursley - fail to keep in proper lane.
Jacob Wayne Ellis-Carter - no security verification.
Jasmyn Signae Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ricky Lane Doherty - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jesse Rivas Dorado - no motorcycle endorsement.
Isaac Lee Britton - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Samantha Margaret Scott - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Daniel Marine Sprouse - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kathy Jo Allen - no seat belt.
Dewayne Ray Allen - no seat belt, expired registration, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, no security verification and driving under suspension.
Christopher Patrick Claborn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dana Carlene Brown - no driver's license.
Tyler Daniel Monk - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Tori Louise Geasland - driver inattention resulting in collision and no seat belt.
Carol Ann Buzzard - no seat belt.
Byron Russell Beers - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Summer Nicole Coiner - no security verification.
Bobby Lee Ward - no motorcycle endorsement.
Andre Tyre Gonzales - no seat belt and expired registration.
Lindsey Taylor McBroom - taxes due state and no security verification.
Courtland Dsean Clark - no seat belt.
Steven Leon Wright - driving under suspension.
Haley Lynn Brown - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Anthony Cornel Imry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Edwardo Cortez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jackie Wayne Pritchett - no security verification.
Bailee Michelle Nelson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Cecilee Eden Ashby - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Danny Dean Shirrel - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Makayla Ciara Pritchett - no seat belt no security verification.
Suzana Rhene Garcia - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Thomas Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Veronica Lee Robinson - no seat belt.
John Lee Ross Jr. - no seat belt.
Cassandra Kay Diver - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brinley Nicole Poteet - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Joshua Cochran - expired license plate.
Theresa Kay Riper - failure to keep in proper lane.
Aaron Zane Tyler - driving under revocation.
Fire Runs
Oct. 3
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.
Oct. 4
Tahlequah FD: 1:19 a.m., alarm, 112 Main Parkway.
