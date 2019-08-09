Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert L. Rushing to Terianna Pounds.
First National Bank & Trust Company to Billy D. Hare Jr.
Gayla Loftin to Springwater Properties, LLC.
Kelly J. Klontz to Lilmor Farms, LLC.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Virginia Garde.
David B. Geasland to Billy Don Gibson.
Felonies
Floyd Wayne Phillips - trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police officer and resisting an officer.
Misdemeanors
Joseph Andrew Mitchell - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Stacy Lynn Rotert - actual physical control.
Caleb Ariel Ketchum - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
John Kevin Taylor - trespassing after being forbidden.
Christian Gail Pool - public intoxication and transporting open container.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Cari L. Murray - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Brian Richmond - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Jennifer Eslick - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Kenneth Bridges - breach of contract.
Small Claims
David Meigs v. Ray Henkle - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Suzanne Rae McDaniel - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Decharles Harris - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Jason O’Field - entry and detainer.
Steve Goldsmith v. David Roy Dick and Green Country Funeral Home - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Latricia Rooster - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kristin Kullean Bryant v. James Henry St. Pierre II.
Brina Smith v. Steven Kyle Broaddrick.
Divorces
Jennifer Elaine Kruczek v. Karl Michael Kruczek.
Roy L. Vann v. Elisa S. Vann-Smith.
Traffic Report
Dalton Lee Roberts - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cindy Diane Tesney - failure to yield from a private drive.
Carman Pearl Labby - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Anthony Ewell Claxton - no motorcycle endorsement and driving under revocation.
Cameron Blake Cottrell - operating motor vehicle with defective lights other than headlights.
Steven Wayne Clifton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elijah Lee Girty - speed not reasonable and proper.
Wesley Dalton Collins - speed not reasonable and proper.
Tameika Lashawn Smith - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brandon Pool - driving under suspension.
Clinton Arnold Mankiller - driving under suspension.
James Allen Hale - following too closely.
Clint Walter Fox - unsafe turn at intersection.
Trista Leanna Gray - failure to maintain lane.
Gage Michael Gardner - operating a vessel in manner not reasonable and proper.
Bradley Scott Marburger - operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol, failure to equip vessel with fire extinguisher and failure to have a wearable personal flotation devise for every person on vessel.
Elizabeth Y. Estill - no seat belt.
Marco Antonio Castillo-Ramos - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver’s license.
Gavin Lee Jernigan - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving under suspension.
Haydey Allen Ray Groat - no seat belt.
Byron Russell Beers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jerod Ray Kimble - no seat belt.
Ernest Lee Norfleet - no seat belt.
Tammy Annise Marlow - speeding 15 mph over.
James Eddy King - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Emma Susan-Lynn Realy - reckless driving without regard to safety of a person.
Benjamin Steven Loftis - taxes due state and no seat belt.
Ethan Graham Burris - no motorcycle endorsement.
Troy Keith Hardbarger - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
David Lewis Leach - no seat belt.
Angelina Marie Dayton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ruth Kay Henness - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brittney Nicole Athey - speed not reasonable and proper.
Chloe Maxine Sanders - driving inattention resulting in collision.
Brian Christopher Eads - speeding 15 mph over and no security verification.
Juddas Jacob Booker - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Fire Runs
Aug. 8
Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m., electrical hazard, 1585 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 p.m., smoke investigation, 609 S. College Ave.
