Court Report
Felonies
Richard Dale Lea - larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle and resisting an officer.
Brian Nicholas Maher - leaving scene of accident involving injury, driving under suspension and driving left of center.
Misdemeanors
Antonio Ortiz-Perez - driving a motor vehicle while under in the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol and no driver's license.
Aaron Zane Tyler - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clinton Edward Ball - carrying firearm while under the influence.
Timber B. Canady - public intoxication.
Baylee C. Kufahl - public intoxication.
Lillian Star Bates - public intoxication.
Frederick Lee Clark - public intoxication.
Mose Adam Smith - public intoxication.
Jessica Monique Isbell - public intoxication.
Jacqueline Seller Claxton - public intoxication.
Kyle Andrew Lucas - use drug paraphernalia (using motor vehicle), driving under revocation and no security verification.
Ronnie Joe Dodd - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Curtis M. Whitekiller - driving while impaired, open container of beer, driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Civils
Ken L. Rickner v. Sarah Rickner - quiet title and determination of heirs.
Homestead Mortgage Services, Inc v. Warren Ray Bishop - quiet title.
AJ Towning v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Seth Stricklen v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jason Young v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brian N. Howard v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
World Finance Corp. v Katelyn Blair - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Christopher Drury - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Mose Shell - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Sean Cleveland Smith - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Jeanna Howell - petition for judgment.
Roto Rooter Plumbing v. Patricia Grimmett - petition for judgment.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Melissa Girdner - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Benard William Jackson Jr. v Jamey Jackson.
Marriages
Kyle Wayne Moore, 34, Tahlequah, and Dani Rebecca Hughes, 28, Tahlequah.
Britten Treil Girdner, 30, Cookson, and Cassandra Nichole Miller, Cookson.
Fire Runs
Sept. 4
Tahlequah FD: 1:41 p.m., vehicle fire, Park Hill Road and Kelly Street.
Tahlequah FD: 5:22 p.m., gas odor, 131 Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:35 p.m., outside fire, 4800 S. Muskogee Ave.
Sept. 5
Tahlequah FD: 2:06 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Death Notices
MCMURTREY, Dewayne Martin, 60, Mustang, electrical engineer. Died Aug. 31. Services, Sept. 6, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial, Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation, Sept. 5, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
