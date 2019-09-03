Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marty W. Moss to Gabriel Balderas.
Phillip Wayne Arney to Walter H. Stubbs Jr.
Boevers Revocable Trust to Joel C. Sizer.
Brad Self to Lori Jennings.
Lori Jennings to James Evans.
Lester Sellers to Lester Sellers.
Dojaro, LLC to Cheryl Nave.
Richard Dale Holloway to James Robert Mueller.
Richard Dale Holloway to Richard Dale Holloway.
Felonies
Bryce Lee Hathcock - feloniously pointing a firearm.
Misdemeanors
Thomas Eugene Jumper - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Tony Ray Wisely - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Ty Blaine Miller - driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no security verification.
Justine Cochran - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Wesley T. Bunch - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol and no seat belt.
Laina Martin - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alesha Dawn Degase - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Aaron Thomas Sweeney - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Arnold Ratliff - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Felts Plaza, Inc v. Amanda Taylor - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Annissa Nicole Mitchell v. Joshua Lee Jay McGee.
Autom Sand Goedecke-Still v. Jobey Kyle Still.
Divorces
Casey Combs v. Dakotah Chuculate.
Marriages
Michael Brian Allison, 41, Tahlequah, and Deborah Anne Casey, 23, Tahlequah.
Eric Gregory Gunderson, 31, Hulbert, and Wilma Pauline Rotramel, 28, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Aug. 30
Tahlequah FD: 4:05 p.m., fire alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:17 p.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Aug. 31
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 p.m., EMS assist, 310 W. St.
Sept. 1
Tahlequah FD: 4:48 a.m, EMS assist, 1200 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:50 p.m, alarm, 622 Lewis Ave.
Sept. 3
Lowrey FD: 6:14 a.m., medical assist, State Highway 82C.
