Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jerry Noel Self to Cynthia Hernandez.
Felonies
Laura Denise Ferrell - child abuse.
Chase Allen Vann - burglary - first degree.
Brandon Dean Scott - escaping from department of corrections.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Gregory Allen Rose - indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Katherine Marie Chojnacki - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Gary Jackson - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Junita Brown v. Carrie Lynn Burnett - petition for judgment.
Springwater Properties v. Terri Johnson and Johnny Johnson - entry and detainer.
Bobby Joe Thompson v. Jarrod Scott Stallings - petition for judgment.
Interstate Batteries v. Clyde’s Tire Center, LLC - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Mark Gass - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans v. Chance Stayathome - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans v. Marisela S. Sierra - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Patty Ann Thornburg v. Ricky Duane Clopton.
Kim Steeley and K.S. v. Ryon Steeley.
Divorces
Perla Magaly Hernandez Mares v. Arturo Lozano Garcia.
Cortny Grass v. John Colt Grass.
Sonja Brehon v. Jamie Nicholas Brehon.
Kim Steeley v. Ryon Steeley.
Fire Runs
Jan. 14
Tahlequah FD: 1:06 p.m., MVA, Rice Road and West Jones Road.
Jan. 15
Tahlequah FD: 7:27 a.m., MVA, 14960 Highway 51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.