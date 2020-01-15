Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jerry Noel Self to Cynthia Hernandez.

Felonies

Laura Denise Ferrell - child abuse.

Chase Allen Vann - burglary - first degree.

Brandon Dean Scott - escaping from department of corrections.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Gregory Allen Rose - indebtedness.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Katherine Marie Chojnacki - indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Gary Jackson - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Junita Brown v. Carrie Lynn Burnett - petition for judgment.

Springwater Properties v. Terri Johnson and Johnny Johnson - entry and detainer.

Bobby Joe Thompson v. Jarrod Scott Stallings - petition for judgment.

Interstate Batteries v. Clyde’s Tire Center, LLC - petition for judgment.

Action Loan v. Mark Gass - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans v. Chance Stayathome - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans v. Marisela S. Sierra - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Patty Ann Thornburg v. Ricky Duane Clopton.

Kim Steeley and K.S. v. Ryon Steeley.

Divorces

Perla Magaly Hernandez Mares v. Arturo Lozano Garcia.

Cortny Grass v. John Colt Grass.

Sonja Brehon v. Jamie Nicholas Brehon.

Kim Steeley v. Ryon Steeley.

Fire Runs

Jan. 14

Tahlequah FD: 1:06 p.m., MVA, Rice Road and West Jones Road.

Jan. 15

Tahlequah FD: 7:27 a.m., MVA, 14960 Highway 51.

