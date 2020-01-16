Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Blaine Garrett Jones to Sheryl Ruth Townsend.
Felonies
Samuel Bryan Crow - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Ashley Nicole Adair - obstructing an officer, public intoxication, and improper walking on roadway.
Austin Ray Cowett - possession of marijuana, public intoxication, and possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony Lee Drywater - possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Trenton Eugene Grass - obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Bradley Wayne Hix - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Robert Wayne McGee Jr. - possession of controlled dangerous substance and eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Civils
Justin Barnes and Tracy Barnes v. Tyler Arnold - automobile negligence.
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Janice L. Fuson, Sheryl Keeter, and Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.
Kathleen Murphy v. Rozena Rudnik - automobile negligence.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Jeremy R. Ellis and MCC Administration Corp. - foreclosure.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Joshua G. Gray - foreclosure.
Michael V. Steen v. Willodean Steen - quiet title.
Scott Kou Lee v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Longhorn Scooter, Inc v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Tristan Wilkerson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Joedy Hendrix v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Dustin Welch v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Vernon Barrick and Nancy Barrick v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Klassen Auto Sales v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Joseph Cristian Bender - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Cynthia Bellville - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Machelle Rivas-Vazquez v. Larry Dewayne Pritchett Jr.
Fire Runs
Jan. 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:03 p.m., MVA, State Highway 51 and Baker Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 p.m., EMS assist, 129 W. Willis Road.
Jan. 16
Tahlequah FD: 7:08 a.m., lifting assist, 408 E. Jo St.
Death Notices
BERTELLE, Richard, 81, Tahlequah, meat processor. Died Jan. 10. No services.
PETERS, Patsy, 83, Tahlequah, ministry secretary. Died Jan. 15. Funeral services Jan. 21, 2 p.m., Oakdale Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. Green Country Funeral Home.
