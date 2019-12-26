Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tea Naumoff Cooper to Ellis Carnes.
Troy Walker to Troy Walker.
Zeni Limited Liability Company to John Wesley Nofire.
Sherman R. Nofire to Molly Nofire.
John Wesley Nofire to Deer Valley Ranch, LLC.
Felonies
Maria D. Anjeles Mares - assault and battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Marshall Allen Stillwell - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Austin Ryals - petit larceny.
Bryce Wayne Gardner - failure to compel child to attend school.
Randi J. Philpott - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jeannie Marie Grimmett - failure to compel child to attend school.
Cynthia Dawn Kirkhart - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Mellisa Crystal Moore.
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Naticia Drew.
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Jennifer Crutchfield.
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Bambi Bell.
Ralph James v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
L.G. Holdings, LLC, Reasor Brother Beverages, LLC v. Adam Escott Reasor - foreign judgment.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Shawn Collins - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Brandon Christian - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
James Mounce v. Candace Harp-Harlow Drywater.
Divorces
Samuel David Ebersole v. Connie Sue Ebersole.
Paternity
Yesenia Gonzalesz v. Juan Tovar - paternity.
Fire Runs
Dec. 23
Lowrey FD: 11:48 a.m., structure fire, North 544 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:14 p.m., gas odor, 518 Academy St.
Lowrey FD: 9:44 p.m., medical assist, North 530 Road.
