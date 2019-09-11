Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jarrod L. Rider to Ron and Fran Revocable Trust.
Jeanne Doss to Natalie K. Funburg.
Scott R. Leeds to Stacy L. Leeds.
Joseph K. Austin to Michael W. Shook.
Felonies
Liberty C. Compton - possession of a firearm after felony conviction, carrying firearm while under the influence, pub intoxication and obstructing an officer.
Steven Lee Ryals - uttering a forged instrument.
Jacob Leigh Reynolds - unauthorized use of vehicle.
Joshua Wayne Masters - domestic abuse by strangulation.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Atchley - leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving under suspension, taxes due state and no security verification
Jessica Monk - larceny of merchandise from a retailer
Misty Dawn Gilberth- larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Chase P. Bain-Holloway - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Cassie Leschelle Lee - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Krystal Nadine Powless - littering on scenic stream.
Evan Roberts - embezzlement of state property.
Todd Alan Alstrin - pub intoxication.
Josh Michael Pack - embezzlement of state property.
David Bryan Adams - violation of protective order.
Deanna Tippey- petit larceny.
Payton Tusay - pub intoxication.
Lori Jurhee Bailey - public intoxication.
Jesse James Garnee - threaten to perform act of violence.
Jake G. Vess - driving under the influence by a person under 21.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Elizabeth Copeland - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Todd Forrest - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. James L. Dandridge - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Glenda L. Dandridge - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Braun - breach of contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Candace Jackson, Trenton Jackson - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Stonebrook Homes of Tahlequah v. Loni Natasha Wildcat Escalera - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Maudie Hamme v. Daniel Dean Hamme.
Divorces
Deane Terry v. Pasqual T. Ramos Jr.
Fire Runs
Sept. 10
Lowrey FD: 10:10 a.m., medical assist, E. 670 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:13 p.m., gas leak, 3270 Cypress Lane.
Sept. 11
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Death Notices
SMITH, Jacqulyn "Jackie" Ann, 37, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Aug. 31. Memorial Services, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
GOURD, Mike, 65, Tulsa, wood craftsman. Died Sept. 7. Funeral Services, Sept. 12, 12 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment, Gourd Cemetery in Moody.
CRAIG, W.I. Dub, 81, Proctor, electrical lineman. Died Sept. 11. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.