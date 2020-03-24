Court Report

Felonies

Mark Murphy - failure to register as sex offender.

Latisha Amanda Looney - grand larceny.

Gregory Alan Fields-Mouse - burglary - second degree.

Joseph Michael Baker - burglary - second degree and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Norman Dale Sloan - burglary - second degree, knowingly receiving and concealing stolen property.

Misdemeanors

Christa A. Handy - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.

Jessica Renee Daugherty - malicious injury to personal property and injury to motor vehicle.

Samantha Joann Cline - obstructing an officer and public intoxication.

Rickey Dewayne Christie - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, open container alcohol, and driving under suspension.

Zachery Wayne Vanbuskirk - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Andgelise Poole - public intoxication.

Shaylyn Holmes - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Noah Jacob Thackeray - assault and battery.

Marshall Allen Stilwell - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Victoria Sue Katherine Rose - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Michael Dennis Marrs - assault and battery.

Eric Artemas Livingston - assault and battery.

Phillip L. Barnoski - violation of protective order.

Sammy Joe Duvall - molesting a motor vehicle.

Crystal Lynn Dodd - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Jess Lee Crow Jr. - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Sheila Dawn Wright - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Becky Kessen - indebtedness.

Synchrony Bank v. Robert John L. Battershell - indebtedness.

Protective Orders

Rory Underwood v. Kyle Underwood.

Divorces

Brooke Ellen Baucom v. Allen Wayne-Lee Baucom.

Fire Runs

March 23

Tahlequah FD: 1:49 p.m., PD assist, 803 W. Choctaw St.

Tags

Recommended for you