Court Report
Felonies
Mark Murphy - failure to register as sex offender.
Latisha Amanda Looney - grand larceny.
Gregory Alan Fields-Mouse - burglary - second degree.
Joseph Michael Baker - burglary - second degree and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Norman Dale Sloan - burglary - second degree, knowingly receiving and concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors
Christa A. Handy - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.
Jessica Renee Daugherty - malicious injury to personal property and injury to motor vehicle.
Samantha Joann Cline - obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Rickey Dewayne Christie - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, open container alcohol, and driving under suspension.
Zachery Wayne Vanbuskirk - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Andgelise Poole - public intoxication.
Shaylyn Holmes - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Noah Jacob Thackeray - assault and battery.
Marshall Allen Stilwell - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Victoria Sue Katherine Rose - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Michael Dennis Marrs - assault and battery.
Eric Artemas Livingston - assault and battery.
Phillip L. Barnoski - violation of protective order.
Sammy Joe Duvall - molesting a motor vehicle.
Crystal Lynn Dodd - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Jess Lee Crow Jr. - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Sheila Dawn Wright - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Becky Kessen - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Robert John L. Battershell - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Rory Underwood v. Kyle Underwood.
Divorces
Brooke Ellen Baucom v. Allen Wayne-Lee Baucom.
Fire Runs
March 23
Tahlequah FD: 1:49 p.m., PD assist, 803 W. Choctaw St.
