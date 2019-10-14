Traffic Report
Vicki Jeanne Clare - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Lindsey Delaine Lee Johnson - no seat belt.
Christy Lynn Warren - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Lacie Deeann Melton - no seat belt.
Jesica Rochelle Harkreader - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Misha Lanise Wilson - expired registration.
Erica Dawn Sanders - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Jade Nicole Halluin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kashif Mahmood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Samantha Jo Nelson - no security verification.
Debra Ann Carlton - speeding 15 mph over.
Bill Harry Brashears - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Kailey Ann Sanders - speeding 15 mph over.
Amber Faye Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nicholas Aaron Jumper - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Tyler Lee Barnes - failure to stop at red light.
Macey Faith McKee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hailey Lynn Livingston - taxes due state.
Amanda L. Koons - no security verification and no driver's license.
Guillermo Benavides - speeding 16-20 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Joel Devere Alfonsi - speed no reasonable and proper and open container alcohol.
Josephine Marie Owens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lola Elaine Hill - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Beltran Karime Lara - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Athene Marie Harless - improper turn to enter private driver.
Christopher Stephen Phillips - taxes due state.
Chad Thomas Hayes - driver inattention resulting in collision and taxes due state.
J.R. Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bobbi Kay Hammons - speeding 15 mph over.
Dewitte Franklin Floyd IV - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Christopher Michael Lamberson - no seat belt.
Cynthia Denise Vaughn - no seat belt.
Lewis Adam Adair - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Oct. 11
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 a.m., MVA, First Street and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:29 a.m., public assist, 1107 Rozell Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., smoke investigation, North Oklahoma Avenue and East Seneca Street.
Lowrey FD: 8:19 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Oct. 12
Tahlequah FD: 8:36 a.m., EMS assist, 410 N. Street.
Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m., outside fire, 607 E. Rolling Hills Drive.
Oct. 13
Tahlequah FD: 1:16 p.m., vehicle fire, 1004 S. State Ave..
Death Notices
FERRELL, Lowee, 76, Stilwell. Died Oct. 8. Funeral Services, Oct. 15, 2 p.m., Hart Funeral Chapel.
