Traffic Report

Vicki Jeanne Clare - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Lindsey Delaine Lee Johnson - no seat belt.

Christy Lynn Warren - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Lacie Deeann Melton - no seat belt.

Jesica Rochelle Harkreader - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Misha Lanise Wilson - expired registration.

Erica Dawn Sanders - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.

Jade Nicole Halluin - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Kashif Mahmood - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Samantha Jo Nelson - no security verification.

Debra Ann Carlton - speeding 15 mph over.

Bill Harry Brashears - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Kailey Ann Sanders - speeding 15 mph over.

Amber Faye Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Nicholas Aaron Jumper - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Tyler Lee Barnes - failure to stop at red light.

Macey Faith McKee - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Hailey Lynn Livingston - taxes due state.

Amanda L. Koons - no security verification and no driver's license.

Guillermo Benavides - speeding 16-20 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Joel Devere Alfonsi - speed no reasonable and proper and open container alcohol.

Josephine Marie Owens - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Lola Elaine Hill - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Beltran Karime Lara - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Athene Marie Harless - improper turn to enter private driver.

Christopher Stephen Phillips - taxes due state.

Chad Thomas Hayes - driver inattention resulting in collision and taxes due state.

J.R. Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Bobbi Kay Hammons - speeding 15 mph over.

Dewitte Franklin Floyd IV - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Christopher Michael Lamberson - no seat belt.

Cynthia Denise Vaughn - no seat belt.

Lewis Adam Adair - no seat belt.

Fire Runs

Oct. 11

Tahlequah FD: 9:10 a.m., MVA, First Street and South Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 11:29 a.m., public assist, 1107 Rozell Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., smoke investigation, North Oklahoma Avenue and East Seneca Street.

Lowrey FD: 8:19 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.

Oct. 12

Tahlequah FD: 8:36 a.m., EMS assist, 410 N. Street.

Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m., outside fire, 607 E. Rolling Hills Drive.

Oct. 13

Tahlequah FD: 1:16 p.m., vehicle fire, 1004 S. State Ave..

Death Notices

FERRELL, Lowee, 76, Stilwell. Died Oct. 8. Funeral Services, Oct. 15, 2 p.m., Hart Funeral Chapel.

