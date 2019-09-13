Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Terry E. Burnett to Joey Ferland.
Olen S. Purget to Russell Tyler.
Jai Jalaram, LLC to Ferguson Smith Tahlequah, LLC.
Guardianship Estate of Kelley L. Keys to Ronnie Lee Cartwright.
Stephanie Henry to William J. Robertson.
Logan T. Pleasant to Gabriel W. Fields.
Civils
Saint Francis Health System v. Earnest Roy Kingery Sr and Heather Kingery - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Travis Medak - indebtedness.
Tulsa Federal Credit Union v. Jana D. O'Neal - indebtedness.
Small claims
Michael Simmons v. Jasper Ragsdale and Teresa Adams - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Joshua Thomas Nail - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Hal Lynn Ray Thompson and Madison Riley - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Samuel Denny - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Audrey Nicole Sonnenberg v. Gregory Austin Sonnenberg.
Divorces
Kirt Edward Henderson v. Beatrice E. Henderson.
Marriages
Joseph Wayne Sparks, 47, Tahlequah, and Cassandra Ilene Methvin, 31, Tahlequah.
Chad Allen Shade, 34, Tahlequah, and Danielle Babette Whitehorn, 28, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Kristie Gail Boston - left of center on a curved road.
Mason Wayne Daniels - texting while operating motor vehicle.
Chelsea Renea Davis - no security verification.
Charles Duane Dreadfulwater - following too closely.
Crystal Patrice Fatherree - no security verification.
Stephan Blythe Hanna - taxes due state.
Victor Wayne Holmes - no seat belt.
Ricardo Huerta - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Briar Wayne Ibison - taxes due state.
Jaebrey Marie Kirk - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kane Evan Mackall - violation of driver's license restrictions and failure to register vehicle.
Joshawa David Mills - no seat belt.
Nicholas Owen Oxendine - no driver's license.
Charity Jalyssa R. Pritchett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Natalie Nichole Rider - no security verification.
Marie Del Rodriguez-Belmontes - no driver's license.
Devyn Mark Scott - speed not reasonable and proper, violation of license restriction, no security verification and no taxes due state.
Dustin Ray Scott - driving under revocation.
Wadana Lea Stacy - failure to stop at red light.
Robert James Still - no driver's license and unsafe lane change.
Preston Reese Welch - no seat belt.
Casey Lynn Wolfe - no security verification.
Fire Runs
Sept 12
Tahlequah FD: 7:31 p.m., structure fire, 18421 Hilltop Circle.
Sept. 13
Tahlequah FD: 5:47 a.m., structure fire, Black Valley Road and Clyde Maher Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:44 a.m., MVA, 1850 S. Muskogee Ave.
