Court Report

Felonies

Michael Edward Brave - aggravated assault and battery.

Raj Gandhi - sexual battery.

Bret L. Adams - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Tiffany Sharay Fallen - exploitation of elderly person.

Jamie Nicholas Brehon - lewd molestation.

Felicia F. Dupee - burglary - first degree and dumping trash on public/private property.

Misdemeanors

Michael Glenn Cowan - threaten to perform act of violence.

Brandon Lee Berry - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer.

Alejandro Jimenez - threaten to perform act of violence.

Richard Louis Harrington - assault and battery and obstructing an officer.

Cody Ray Medlin-Stickelmeyer - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and obstructing an officer.

Merilee Lucille Devon - uttering a forged instrument.

Civils

Rafan Alyami v. Xiaojie Ji - automobile negligence.

Small Claims

Jeremy Lingbeck v. Billy Dean Anson and Kelly Ridenhour - entry and detainer.

Laura Uherka v. Taylor Osage - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Jaime Jo Kuson v. Leslie Ryan Green.

Laura Sue Kerns v. Robert Gillaspy.

Fire Runs

March 25

Tahlequah FD: 6:10 p.m., MVA, 707 S. Cedar Ave.

