Court Report
Felonies
Michael Edward Brave - aggravated assault and battery.
Raj Gandhi - sexual battery.
Bret L. Adams - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Tiffany Sharay Fallen - exploitation of elderly person.
Jamie Nicholas Brehon - lewd molestation.
Felicia F. Dupee - burglary - first degree and dumping trash on public/private property.
Misdemeanors
Michael Glenn Cowan - threaten to perform act of violence.
Brandon Lee Berry - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer.
Alejandro Jimenez - threaten to perform act of violence.
Richard Louis Harrington - assault and battery and obstructing an officer.
Cody Ray Medlin-Stickelmeyer - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and obstructing an officer.
Merilee Lucille Devon - uttering a forged instrument.
Civils
Rafan Alyami v. Xiaojie Ji - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Jeremy Lingbeck v. Billy Dean Anson and Kelly Ridenhour - entry and detainer.
Laura Uherka v. Taylor Osage - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jaime Jo Kuson v. Leslie Ryan Green.
Laura Sue Kerns v. Robert Gillaspy.
Fire Runs
March 25
Tahlequah FD: 6:10 p.m., MVA, 707 S. Cedar Ave.
