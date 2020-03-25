Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Carter to Jimmy R. Castor.
Carmellia Hamilton to William Dirl McClain.
Schuyler D. Beers to Sanson Hernandez.
Lisa Hinkle to Matthew L. Davis.
Marcus A. Chalmers to Marcus A. & Catherine O. Chalmers Revocable Trust.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Zheng Lan.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Arkstone Real Estate Fund, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Lori Beth Walker - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Nicholas Gaston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jimmie A. Huggard v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Williams Caresse v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Mark Clark v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Emily Ann Pierce v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Joseph L. Brundage Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bobby Joe Haislip v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Del Toro Rogello Gonzalez - Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Dana Reasor v. Megan Norman - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Robin Cochran v. Robbie Jay Henson.
Fire Runs
March 24
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., alarm, 111 Morgan St.
Death Notices
GREENHAW, Linda Kay, 76, retired county clerk, 1st Deputy. Died March 24. Graveside service, March 27, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, March 27, 9 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.