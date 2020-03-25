Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Larry Carter to Jimmy R. Castor.

Carmellia Hamilton to William Dirl McClain.

Schuyler D. Beers to Sanson Hernandez.

Lisa Hinkle to Matthew L. Davis.

Marcus A. Chalmers to Marcus A. & Catherine O. Chalmers Revocable Trust.

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Zheng Lan.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Arkstone Real Estate Fund, LLC.

Misdemeanors

Lori Beth Walker - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.

Civils

Nicholas Gaston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Jimmie A. Huggard v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Williams Caresse v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Mark Clark v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Emily Ann Pierce v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Joseph L. Brundage Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Bobby Joe Haislip v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Del Toro Rogello Gonzalez - Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Dana Reasor v. Megan Norman - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Robin Cochran v. Robbie Jay Henson.

Fire Runs

March 24

Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., alarm, 111 Morgan St.

Death Notices

GREENHAW, Linda Kay, 76, retired county clerk, 1st Deputy. Died March 24. Graveside service, March 27, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, March 27, 9 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.

Tags

