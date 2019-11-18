Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Walker L. Sizemore to Charles Dennis Knifechief.
Mari Susan Cameron to Ira Wade Lolley.
David M. Spears to David M. Spears Revocable Trust.
Mary Susan Walker to April Ward.
Billy R. Stephens to Robert Pollock.
Edna V. Boggs to Arthur Lubeck.
Arthur Lubeck to Hang Bui.
Felonies
Sheena Celice Gonzales - possession of stolen vehicle and possession of forged notes or instruments.
Misdemeanors
Christopher James Gurschke - public intoxication.
Charlie Alexander Yandell - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Jose Angel Medina Garcia - indebtedness.
Miranda Gail Ballard and Jeile Ann Smelcer v. David Wayne Smelcer and Evelyn Angela Smelcer - rights of majority.
Protective Orders
Kelli Susanne Butler v. Jennifer Lea Bickford.
Divorces
Mayleigh Vance v. Steven Vance.
Jefferson T. Bowman v. Sarah Ann Bowman.
Marriages
Dustin Alan Applegate, 33, Fort Gibson, and Megan Nicole McLain, 34, Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
Nov. 15
Tahlequah FD: 2:55 p.m., structure fire, 266 Dogwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:59 p.m., gas leak, 1111 E. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 p.m., fire alarm, 2095 Aspen Drive.
Nov. 16
Lowrey FD: 7:51 a.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 11:33 a.m., alarm, 19750 Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:57 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82.
Lowrey FD: 2:15 p.m., grass fire, E. 620 Road.
Lowrey FD: 4:19 p.m., debris fire, E. 598 Road.
Nov. 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:15 a.m., lifting assist, 687 S. Mission Ave..
Lowrey FD: 6:16 a.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 10:31 a.m., smoke investigation, 718 Janet St..
Tahlequah FD: 9:44 p.m., smoke alarm, 1300 N. Jones Ave..
Nov. 18
Tahlequah FD: 7:46 a.m., MVA, North Vinita Avenue and West Woodard Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:08 a.m., EMS assist, 19302 Suburban Circle.
Death Notices
BURCHETT, Darrell Vance, 61 Broken Arrow, carpenter. Died Nov. 13. Visitation, Nov. 19, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Nov. 20, 2 p.m.
