Court Reports

Warranty Deeds

Danny R. Green to Xysong Royalan.

Barbara Hubbard to Lauren A. Redden.

Dalton L. Bigbee to Dalton Lee Bigbee.

Misdemeanors

Tamica Lynn Leach - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Civils

Citibank v. Jessica Lynn Keys - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Larry Stevenson v. Shirley Ann Sams - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Blake Perdue - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Jeffery G. Robinson - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Stevie A. Pratt - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Maria Castillo - petition for judgment.

Reniya Lampkin v. Ronald Pillay and Junron Estates - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Adeline Rose Stopp v. Brian Lee Stopp.

Fire Runs

Nov. 29

Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., service call, 2005 Larry Ave..

Nov. 30

Tahlequah FD: 5:06 a.m., alarm, 718 Pendleton Ave..

Lowrey FD: 3:15 p.m., missing person, Highway 82B.

Lowrey FD: 3:55 p.m., grass fire, East 688 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:48 p.m., outside fire, 2266 S. Highway 62.

Tahlequah FD: 8:34 p.m., gas leak, 15967 N. Bryant Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:23 p.m., smoke investigation, 402 Wheeler St..

Dec. 1

Tahlequah FD: 5:58 a.m., service call, 116 W. Morgan St..

Dec. 2

Tahlequah FD: 2:58 a.m., unknown fire, Balentine Road and Park Hill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:34 a.m., MVC, West Choctaw Street and Bryant Road.

