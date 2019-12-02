Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Danny R. Green to Xysong Royalan.
Barbara Hubbard to Lauren A. Redden.
Dalton L. Bigbee to Dalton Lee Bigbee.
Misdemeanors
Tamica Lynn Leach - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Citibank v. Jessica Lynn Keys - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Larry Stevenson v. Shirley Ann Sams - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Blake Perdue - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Jeffery G. Robinson - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Stevie A. Pratt - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Maria Castillo - petition for judgment.
Reniya Lampkin v. Ronald Pillay and Junron Estates - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Adeline Rose Stopp v. Brian Lee Stopp.
Fire Runs
Nov. 29
Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., service call, 2005 Larry Ave..
Nov. 30
Tahlequah FD: 5:06 a.m., alarm, 718 Pendleton Ave..
Lowrey FD: 3:15 p.m., missing person, Highway 82B.
Lowrey FD: 3:55 p.m., grass fire, East 688 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:48 p.m., outside fire, 2266 S. Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 8:34 p.m., gas leak, 15967 N. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:23 p.m., smoke investigation, 402 Wheeler St..
Dec. 1
Tahlequah FD: 5:58 a.m., service call, 116 W. Morgan St..
Dec. 2
Tahlequah FD: 2:58 a.m., unknown fire, Balentine Road and Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:34 a.m., MVC, West Choctaw Street and Bryant Road.
