Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John R. Dyson Jr. to Victoria Kanada.
Della Jones Revocable Trust to Kerry Blake Capshaw.
Felonies
Josiah Byron White - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Randall Scott Gattis - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, no security verification and failure to obtain title and registration.
Larry William Davis - unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ty Blaine Miller - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain security.
Richard James Kessinger Sr. - failure to register as a sex offender.
Misdemeanors
Kourtland McMillan - petit larceny and false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Canaan Landon Deerinwater - public intoxication and open container of alcohol.
Dakota James Farmer - assault and battery.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Robert Dale Cary - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Tamey Lyn Simmons - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Rita E. Courtwright - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Daniel Capers and Saundra Capers - indebtedness.
James Candy v. Tracey Randele Jenkins.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Josh Burger - entry and detainer.
World Finance Corp v. Jody Thompson - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Davey Johnston - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v Lawrence Thompson - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Latricia Rooster - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Jaedan Paul - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Brenda L. Holderbee v. William Freeman Holderbee Sr.
Christopher R. Schoenfeld v. Ashley R. Schoenfeld.
Stephani Nichelle Bush v. Jared Robert Bush.
Marriages
Brett Anthony Tyer, 22, Anderson, and Brittany Nichol Riggs, 23, Merced.
Fire Runs
Sept. 1
Tahlequah FD: 8:50 p.m., alarm, 622 Lewis Ave.
Sept. 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 p.m., vehicle fire, South Muskogee Avenue and Balentine Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Death Notices
HIGHT, Jerry Max, 81, Hulbert, retired iron worker. Died Aug. 31. Memorial service will be held at later date. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
MCMURTREY, Dewayne Martin, 60, Mustang, electrical engineer. Died Aug. 31. Services, Sept. 6, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial, Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation, Sept. 5, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
HALL, Deborah "June Bug", 59, Tahlequah, medical transcriptionist. Died Aug. 31. Services, Sept. 6, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Sept. 5, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
